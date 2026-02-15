Canadian Olympic curler called for same violation that ignited controversy on men's side

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Canadian women’s curling team was the latest to be put in the crosshairs at the Winter Olympics as they were determined to have committed the same violation as their male colleagues.

The Canadian teammates were called for "double-touching," or touching the stone again after releasing it, against Switzerland at the Milan Cortina Games. The call came in the first end of the matchup on Saturday. Officials called a foul, saying Rachel Homan touched her stone twice.

The Canadian teammates were upset with the call.

"Like, absolutely not," Homan said. "Zero-percent chance."

Emma Miskew, Homan’s teammate, asked the official why the call couldn’t be reviewed. The official explained that the team needed to trust the umpire. World Curling doesn’t use video to review game play.

Homan said she felt like she had been unfairly scrutinized because of the issues on the men’s side.

Swedish curler Oskar Eriksson accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of the same infraction during Canada’s 8-6 win in round-robin play late Friday. Kennedy explicitly denied breaking any rules.

"I don’t understand the call. I’ll never understand it. We’ve never done that," Homan said. "It has nothing to do with us."

Switzerland won the matchup, 8-7. Canada has lost its last three matches, including to the U.S., which occurred for the first time in Olympic history.

