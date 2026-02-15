Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Canadian Olympic curler called for same violation that ignited controversy on men's side

Rachel Homan was upset with the call and disputed it

The Canadian women’s curling team was the latest to be put in the crosshairs at the Winter Olympics as they were determined to have committed the same violation as their male colleagues.

The Canadian teammates were called for  "double-touching," or touching the stone again after releasing it, against Switzerland at the Milan Cortina Games. The call came in the first end of the matchup on Saturday. Officials called a foul, saying Rachel Homan touched her stone twice.

Team Canada reconvenes

Canada's Rachel Homan, Emma Miskew and Tracy Fleury strategize during the women's curling round robin session against Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.  (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

The Canadian teammates were upset with the call.

"Like, absolutely not," Homan said. "Zero-percent chance."

Emma Miskew, Homan’s teammate, asked the official why the call couldn’t be reviewed. The official explained that the team needed to trust the umpire. World Curling doesn’t use video to review game play.

Homan said she felt like she had been unfairly scrutinized because of the issues on the men’s side.

CANADA FACES NEW CHEATING ALLEGATIONS AT MILAN CORTINA AS OLYMPIC CURLING CONTROVERSY GROWS

Swedish curler Oskar Eriksson accused Canada’s Marc Kennedy of the same infraction during Canada’s 8-6 win in round-robin play late Friday. Kennedy explicitly denied breaking any rules.

"I don’t understand the call. I’ll never understand it. We’ve never done that," Homan said. "It has nothing to do with us."

Canada sweeps

Canada's Emma Miskew, Sarah Wilkes, and Rachel Homan compete against Switzerland's Alina Paetz and Silvana Tirinzoni during the women's curling round robin session at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 14, 2026.  (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Switzerland won the matchup, 8-7. Canada has lost its last three matches, including to the U.S., which occurred for the first time in Olympic history.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

