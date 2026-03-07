Expand / Collapse search
Cleveland Browns

Browns restructure Deshaun Watson's contract again as he enters final year of catastrophic deal: report

Watson signed a fully-guaranteed $230 million deal

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
As Deshaun Watson enters the final year of his $230 million deal, the Cleveland Browns are doing some housework.

Last year, co-owner Jimmy Haslam all but admitted regret over acquiring Watson and then inking him to his fully-guaranteed deal, calling it a "big swing and a miss."

During that offseason, the Browns actually restructured his contract twice in a three-month span — and they did so again this week.

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Nov. 23, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.  (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

According to Cleveland.com, with Watson originally having a cap hit of over $80 million, the Browns are converting up to $44.745 million of his $46 million base salary into a restructure bonus.

The move will free up $36 million in cap space as the official league year begins next week. The move makes Watson's base salary the veteran minimum of $1.255 million.

The Browns are also expected to make a similar move with cornerback Denzel Ward, whose base salary is just shy of $17 million.

Legal tampering begins on Monday, and free agents can sign deals at 4 pm. ET on Wednesday.

Deshaun Watson introduced

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, center, poses for a portrait with general manager Andrew Berry, left, and coach Kevin Stefanski during Watson's introductory news conference on March 26, 2022, at the Browns training facility in Berea. (Jeff Lange/USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Watson was traded to the Browns ahead of the 2021 season for three first-round picks, despite a looming suspension for alleged sexual harassment, and he promptly signed one of the most lucrative deals in NFL history. But the suspension and injuries, including two torn Achilles, have kept Watson off the field for just 19 games in a Browns uniform. He missed the entirety of last season recovering from an Achilles injury.

And when he's been on the field, he has not performed up to any sort of expectation. In those 19 games, he's thrown for 3,365 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 61.2 completion percentage.

Cleveland drafted two quarterbacks last year in Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, who had an unprecedented fall as a potential top-three pick and went in the fifth round. Joe Flacco started Week 1, but after he was traded, Gabriel took over. But after Gabriel suffered a concussion, Sanders was the starter for the remainder of the season.

Deshaun Watson walks off

Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Cleveland, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024.  (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Browns quarterbacks ranked 31st in completion percentage (57.89%) and passing yards per game (165.1).

