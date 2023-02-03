Duke women’s basketball coach claims men’s ball used against Florida State: ‘Embarrassing for our sport’

While playing against Florida State on Sunday , Duke women’s basketball coach Kara Lawson claimed both teams played the first half with a men’s basketball.

Lawson made the claim following Duke’s win over Pittsburgh Thursday night, saying that her players complained about the basketball during the 70-57 loss to the Seminoles.

"On Sunday, we played in Tallahassee. We played against Florida State," Lawson said Thursday night. "And during the game, throughout the game, in the first half, our players were complaining about the ball. So, at halftime, we came in, and we talked as a staff – I was not a part of that talk – my assistants talked with the players, and they said, ‘There’s something wrong with the ball.’

"My assistant coach, Winston Gandy, went to the table to look at the ball. And when he went to the table to look at the ball, he realized it was a men’s ball. And we had played the first half with a men’s ball."

Lawson told reporters that the head official looked at the basketball, changing the ball to a women’s basketball for the second half.

"It’s been very frustrating that at this level of basketball, that a mistake like that happens that could have impacted the outcome of the game," Lawson continued. "Let me be clear: Florida State beat us . They beat us playing with a men’s ball in the first half and a women’s ball in the second half.

Lawson said the Atlantic Coast Conference would not allow her to appeal and protest the game but did say that new rules have been implemented requiring captains from both teams to confirm the correct ball is being used before the game.

"This would never happen in a men’s game. This would never happen," Lawson added. "This just wouldn’t happen. And it’s embarrassing for our sport."

A women’s basketball is about an inch smaller than a men’s ball and roughly two ounces lighter.

The ACC conducted its own investigation, saying there was no evidence to support Lawson’s claim.

"Following the thorough and objective review process, there was no evidence found to support the claim," the conference said in a statement. "Per NCAA playing rules, there is no appeal or protest process."

The Associated Press contributed to this report