Santa Claus stuns with cringeworthy national anthem rendition

Santa Claus showed some guts when he stepped up to the mic on Wednesday night and performed his own unique rendition of the national anthem before the men’s basketball game between Florida State and Notre Dame, but it did not appear to go over too well.

In the same vain as Roseanne Barr before a Chicago Cubs game and Fergie before the NBA All-Star Game, Santa Claus’ rendition drew stifled laughs and forced smiles before tip-off.

The ESPN camera started its focus on Santa and moved its focus toward the Fighting Irish players then on to the Seminoles cheerleaders and the Florida State coaches. Everyone appeared to be a bit dumbfounded by what they were witnessing.

Then, there was a game to be played.

Florida State’s Matthew Cleveland led the Seminoles with 19 points and 12 rebounds as the edged out a 73-72 victory. Caleb Mills and Cameron Corhen scored 18 points apiece in the victory.

Cleveland was 3-of-4 from three-point range, including two within 44 seconds of each other to make it a five-point game with 15:51 left in the game.

Notre Dame had a 22-6 first-half run, but Florida State would claw back into the game with an 18-6 run of their own before the half ended.

The Fighting Irish fell to 7-5 on the year and Florida State improved to 4-10.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.