Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College Basketball
Published

TCU, George Washington women's basketball players brawl

The melee between Horned Frogs and Colonials players occurred in the second quarter

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

TCU women’s basketball picked up its fourth win of the season on Monday with a 70-56 victory over George Washington. The seemingly innocuous regular-season matchup between the two schools featured a much bigger storyline than just the result.

A fight between players from the Horned Frogs and the Colonials broke out in the second quarter leading to multiple ejections.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A view of the TCU logo before a Big 12 Tournament semifinal game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks on Mar 11, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri.

A view of the TCU logo before a Big 12 Tournament semifinal game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks on Mar 11, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Kansas City, Missouri. (Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The incident occurred when TCU forward Bella Cravens grabbed a rebound with George Washington guard Essence Brown coming around to try to steal the ball. Brown accidentally got caught up in Cravens’ hair as she went for the steal and was called for a foul.

At that point, all bets were off.

INDIANA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL COACH SLAMS VEGAS TOURNEY: 'WE COMPLETELY MISSED'

Cravens took exception to the foul and pointed to her hair as she yelled at Brown. The two then began to throw punches as their teammates tried to break up the brawl. The fight moved over to where two cheerleaders were standing, and they ducked for cover in between the skirmish.

According to Frogs Today, TCU’s Cravens, Lucy Ibeh and Roxanne Makolo were all ejected from the game. George Washington’s Brown, Nya Robertson, Nya Lok, Jayla Thornton and Caia Loving were sent to the showers early as well.

TCU guard Tomi Taiwo led the team with 20 points and Tara Manumaleuga added 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Horned Frogs improved to 4-4 as George Washington fell to 5-5.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings