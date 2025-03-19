Duke great Seth Curry praises Cooper Flagg ahead of NCAA Tournament: 'Wise beyond his years'

The Duke Blue Devils appear to be getting their star, Cooper Flagg, back on the court for the NCAA Tournament after he suffered an ankle injury in the ACC Tournament quarterfinals.

Flagg's presence on the floor for the Blue Devils is one that experts and fans alike want to see in March Madness, though there is a fine line head coach Jon Scheyer and his medical staff had to walk due to his ailment.

For Flagg himself, he is expected to be a top NBA Draft pick. Many believe he will go first overall later this year, and risking further injury could impact his start of professional basketball.

However, as former Blue Devils guard Seth Curry put it, one does not go to Duke and not want to play for a national title.

Curry spoke to Fox News Digital about Flagg, who he knows is gearing up to get back on the court with his teammates for a hopeful national championship run.

"There’s a reason he came to Duke, came to college when, honestly, he didn’t really have to in the first place," Curry said, while also discussing his partnership with Bush's Beans and what he's cooking up for March Madness. "You go there to play in the ACC Tournament, you go there to play in March Madness and this is his time."

There is no denying Flagg is the prototype for the current NBA star – a big man's height with the skills to score, pass and defend anyone on the court.

Curry, who was at Charlotte Hornets training camp at Duke's facility before the start of the 2024-25 NBA season, was impressed watching Flagg with his Duke teammates.

"I’m loving everything I’m seeing from him," Curry explained. "First of all, we had training camp at Duke, so I was able to see him practice a few times. Seeing just his competitiveness, it’s as good as it gets, especially from a young guy. He’s not afraid to go out there and take control, and his leadership has been good, too. You can tell from those practices.

"At his age, he’s wise beyond his years, and obviously, his skill set is unreal. He can do everything. So, he’s going to be that number one pick, like you said, and I think he’s going to have a great career."

However, the time in the NBA will come soon enough. Curry understands wanting to look ahead to the pros and making a mark there. However, like he mentioned, going to Duke comes with a championship pedigree, and every player who wears the black and blue threads wants to etch their name in the large history books for the program.

Flagg seems to have that mindset, as Scheyer mentioned his star pupil came to him and asked to play in the ACC Championship game, but the team wanted to keep him rested with the NCAA Tournament in mind.

"He’s going to be fine in the NBA, it’s more than about setting yourself up for the future," Curry said. "It’s about those experiences and the reason you go to college, and specifically, you go to play for Duke. This is the time of year why you do that. This is his opportunity to leave his legacy on that campus and that program, like we all did.

"Some of those memories of enjoying a tournament run with your teammates, you can’t put a price tag on that. I know he wants to play."

Fans will see if Flagg suits up on Friday, when the Blue Devils take on No. 16 Mount St. Mary's, who defeated American University in their "First Four" game to advance to the first round of the tournament.

