Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump
Published

Donald Trump hits awful shank at his Los Angeles golf course

The shot was caught on video

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

There is always the one golf shot that keeps you coming back to the course, but sometimes there's the one that you want to forget ever happened.

Former president Donald Trump had one of the latter kind, but it won’t be forgotten anytime soon, as it was caught on video.

Trump was playing at his Los Angeles course when he lined up what maybe should’ve been a nice bump-and-run, but the ball’s trajectory was not at all what he had envisioned.

Instead, he hit a dead shank.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Donald Trump driver

Former President Donald Trump plays a tee shot during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 25, 2023, in Sterling, Virginia.  (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

"Trump’s shooting right now. Let’s see if he can hit the green," the man taking the video says.He did not hit the green.

"Oh, he shanked it."

Trump’s ball bounced on a hill beside a bunker in front of some bushes, leaving him with no easy up-and-down - happens to the best of us.

Trump’s handicap is listed at a 2.5, but he hasn’t posted a score in the USGA GHIN system since 2021. With shots like that, it’s tough to blame him.

Trump looks on at LIV Golf pro-am

Former President Donald Trump looks on from the practice range during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Bedminster at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 28, 2022, in Bedminster, New Jersey.  (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

RICKIE FOWLER BUYS CHILDHOOD DRIVING RANGE

However, those who have played with him, including former LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam, think his handicap may be as high as 10.

Good news: A 10 still is nothing to sneeze at, and even the pros shank some shots, too.

Trump has been an avid golfer for a while and recently supported the deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

"GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF. A BIG, BEAUTIFUL AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF." Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after the announcement of the deal.

Donald Trump golfing

Former President Donald Trump and Team Captain Sergio Garcia of Fireballs GC are seen on the 18th green during a pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - Miami at Trump National Doral Miami on October 27, 2022, in Doral, Florida.  (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LIV will be at his Bedminster, NJ, golf club from Aug. 11-13. Trump attended the league’s tournament at the club last year.

The championship, for the second year since its inception, will be at his Doral course in Miami.