Donald Trump hits awful shank at his Los Angeles golf course

There is always the one golf shot that keeps you coming back to the course, but sometimes there's the one that you want to forget ever happened.

Former president Donald Trump had one of the latter kind, but it won’t be forgotten anytime soon, as it was caught on video.

Trump was playing at his Los Angeles course when he lined up what maybe should’ve been a nice bump-and-run, but the ball’s trajectory was not at all what he had envisioned.

Instead, he hit a dead shank.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Trump’s shooting right now. Let’s see if he can hit the green," the man taking the video says.He did not hit the green.

"Oh, he shanked it."

Trump’s ball bounced on a hill beside a bunker in front of some bushes, leaving him with no easy up-and-down - happens to the best of us.

Trump’s handicap is listed at a 2.5, but he hasn’t posted a score in the USGA GHIN system since 2021. With shots like that, it’s tough to blame him.

RICKIE FOWLER BUYS CHILDHOOD DRIVING RANGE

However, those who have played with him, including former LPGA golfer Annika Sorenstam, think his handicap may be as high as 10.

Good news: A 10 still is nothing to sneeze at, and even the pros shank some shots, too.

Trump has been an avid golfer for a while and recently supported the deal between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.

"GREAT NEWS FROM LIV GOLF. A BIG, BEAUTIFUL AND GLAMOROUS DEAL FOR THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF GOLF." Trump posted on Truth Social shortly after the announcement of the deal.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LIV will be at his Bedminster, NJ, golf club from Aug. 11-13. Trump attended the league’s tournament at the club last year.

The championship, for the second year since its inception, will be at his Doral course in Miami.