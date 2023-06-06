Expand / Collapse search
POLITICS
Published

Trump in 2022 predicted landmark merger between LIV Golf and PGA

Trump responded to the news on Tuesday, calling the merger a 'big, beautiful, and glamorous deal'

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
PGA, European golf tours merge with LIV Video

PGA, European golf tours merge with LIV

FOX Business reporter Lauren Simonetti joined Americas Newsroom to break down what the change means for the world of golf. 

Former President Donald Trump is  receiving praise on social media over a prediction last year that a merger between the PGA and LIV Golf was "inevitable," following news that the dueling golf organizations did in fact agree to merge on Tuesday.

"All of those golfers that remain ‘loyal’ to the very disloyal PGA, in all of its different forms, will pay a big price when the inevitable MERGER with LIV comes, and you get nothing but a big ‘thank you from PGA officials who are making millions of dollars a year," Trump posted on Truth Social in July 2022 as professional golfers were weighing huge paydays to defect to the LIV Tour despite media criticism over its Saudi funding, which was referred to as "blood money."

"If you don’t take the money now, you will get nothing after the merger takes place and only say how smart the original signees were. Good luck to all and congratulations to really talented Cam Smith on his incredible win!

On Tuesday, nearly a year after the PGA said a potential merger was "off the table," the two sides announced a merger that sent shockwaves through the sports world.

PHIL MICKELSON TAKES DIG AT RORY MCILROY, DOESN'T THINK LIV GOLF TEAM WOULD WANT HIM DUE TO ‘ALL HIS BS’

Trump LIV Golf

Former US President Donald Trump looks on from the 18th green during day two of the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 27, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia.  ((Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images))

"After two years of disruption and distraction, this is a historic day for the game we all know and love," PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a press release. 

"This transformational partnership recognizes the immeasurable strength of the PGA TOUR’s history, legacy and pro-competitive model and combines with it the DP World Tour and LIV – including the team golf concept – to create an organization that will benefit golf’s players, commercial and charitable partners and fans."

JACK NICKLAUS TAKES SWING AT LIV GOLFERS: 'I DON’T EVEN CONSIDER THOSE GUYS PART OF THE GAME ANYMORE'

Dustin Johnson, Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch after LIV event

Team Captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC and teammates Pat Perez, Patrick Reed, and Talor Gooch pose with Greg Norman, CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf, after winning the team title during Day Three of the LIV Golf Invitational - Chicago at Rich Harvest Farms on September 18, 2022 in Sugar Grove, Illinois. (Joe Scarnici/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

Users on social media quickly shared screenshots of Trump’s prediction.

"President Trump is always right," Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

LIV GOLF: WHAT TO KNOW ABOUT THE CONTROVERSIAL SAUDI-BACKED LEAGUE BEFORE FIRST TOURNAMENT

Former President Donald Trump follows his second shot during the pro-am prior to the LIV Golf Invitational - DC at Trump National Golf Club on May 25, 2023 in Sterling, Virginia. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Trump, who hosted LIV Golf events at his golf properties, also posted a response to the merger on Truth Social.

"Great news from LIV Golf," Trump posted on Truth Social in all caps after the announcement.

Trump reaction to LIV PGA merger

A big, beautiful, and glamorous deal for the wonderful world of golf, congrats to all. 

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

