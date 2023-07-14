Expand / Collapse search
Rickie Fowler buys childhood driving range

Fowler purchased the Murrieta Valley Golf Range in Southern California, the same range where he first learned how to play golf

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
It has all come full circle for Rickie Fowler.

Less than two weeks after winning his first PGA tournament in four years, the golfer went back to where it all started and made a huge purchase.

The 34-year-old purchased the Murrieta Valley Golf Range in Southern California, the same driving range he frequented as a child where he first learned to play golf.

Rickie Fowler after winning Rocket Mortgage

Rickie Fowler celebrates on the 18th green after winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the Detroit Country Club in Detroit on July 2, 2023. (Jorge Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Fowler went to the driving range with his grandfather, Yutaka, who gave him lessons, but when some time ran out, it was Fowler's father who made sure his son got more work in.

"My dad used to deliver the sand for maintenance and gravel for the parking lot in exchange for me to hit balls," Fowler told Golfweek.

Rickie Fowler looks at shot

Rickie Fowler approaches the tee box of the second hole during the final round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, on May 7, 2023. (Eston Parker/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

The driving range opened in 1992, just four years after Fowler was born. Now, thanks to him, it's not closing its doors any time soon.

"I always wanted the range to be around and it to be open for the next generation," he said. "I wanted kids to have the same opportunity as me if they were interested."

Fowler once said during one of his high school tournaments that he wanted to buy the range.

Rickie Fowler walks on course

Rickie Fowler walks to the 14th green during the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit on July 2, 2023. (Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

Fowler has earned over $55 million in PGA winnings, but still awaits a major championship. He will have a shot at his first next week at The Open Championship at Royal Liverpool.