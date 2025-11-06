Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Toronto Blue Jays

Don Mattingly makes decision on baseball future after first World Series appearance ends in heartbreak: report

Mattingly's contract with the team expired

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
close
Dodgers beat Blue Jays in ‘amazing’ World Series, Brou says Bills are Super Bowl contenders | FTF Video

Dodgers beat Blue Jays in ‘amazing’ World Series, Brou says Bills are Super Bowl contenders | FTF

The Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 28-21 in Josh Allen’s 5th straight regular season win vs. Patrick Mahomes. Nick Wright, Chris Broussard, and Kevin Wildes ask if the Bills are Super Bowl contenders. Plus, they discuss the Los Angeles ...

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After his first World Series in a baseball career spanning more than four decades, Don Mattingly has made a decision on his baseball future.

The Toronto Blue Jays bench coach has decided he will not return to the team after his contract expired, according to the New York Post.

Mattingly's career in the majors began in 1982 with the New York Yankees, where he became one of the best players in the league but had nothing to show for it, as the Yankees did not make the postseason until his final season in 1995.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM 

Don Mattingly

Bench coach Don Mattingly of the Toronto Blue Jays is introduced before Game 1 of the 2025 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Rogers Center on Oct. 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario.  (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Mattingly hit .400 in his first, and only, postseason series, and he retired shortly afterward — the Yankees then went on to win four of the next five World Series. In ironic fashion, the Blue Jays defeated the Yankees in the Bronx en route to their first Fall Classic since 1992.

The former first baseman, though, has no plans to retire, according to the report. The only managerial job that remains open is the Colorado Rockies.

Don Mattingly on field

Bench coach Don Mattingly of the Toronto Blue Jays takes the field prior to Game 2 of the 2025 World Series presented by Capital One between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.  (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

DODGERS' WORLD SERIES HERO WILL SMITH DESCRIBES TEAM'S MINDSET DURING DRAMATIC VICTORY OVER BLUE JAYS

Mattingly spent three seasons with the Jays to assist manager John Schneider, whose first year manning the clubhouse was the year before Mattingly arrived.

A six-time All-Star, Mattingly won nine Gold Glove Awards and the MVP Award in 1985. After his playing career, he spent four years with the Yankees as both a hitting and bench coach, then followed Joe Torre to the Los Angeles Dodgers as their hitting coach. He took over for Torre after the 2010 season and spent five seasons there before maning the Miami Marlins from 2016 to 2022.

Don Mattingly on field pregame

Don Mattingly the Toronto Blue Jays looks on during batting practice before the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the World Series at Rogers Center on Oct. 24, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

With the Marlins, he clinched a postseason berth in 2020 in a game at Yankee Stadium.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Close modal

Continue