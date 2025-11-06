Don Mattingly makes decision on baseball future after first World Series appearance ends in heartbreak: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After his first World Series in a baseball career spanning more than four decades, Don Mattingly has made a decision on his baseball future.

The Toronto Blue Jays bench coach has decided he will not return to the team after his contract expired, according to the New York Post.

Mattingly's career in the majors began in 1982 with the New York Yankees, where he became one of the best players in the league but had nothing to show for it, as the Yankees did not make the postseason until his final season in 1995.

Mattingly hit .400 in his first, and only, postseason series, and he retired shortly afterward — the Yankees then went on to win four of the next five World Series. In ironic fashion, the Blue Jays defeated the Yankees in the Bronx en route to their first Fall Classic since 1992.

The former first baseman, though, has no plans to retire, according to the report. The only managerial job that remains open is the Colorado Rockies.

Mattingly spent three seasons with the Jays to assist manager John Schneider, whose first year manning the clubhouse was the year before Mattingly arrived.

A six-time All-Star, Mattingly won nine Gold Glove Awards and the MVP Award in 1985. After his playing career, he spent four years with the Yankees as both a hitting and bench coach, then followed Joe Torre to the Los Angeles Dodgers as their hitting coach. He took over for Torre after the 2010 season and spent five seasons there before maning the Miami Marlins from 2016 to 2022.

With the Marlins, he clinched a postseason berth in 2020 in a game at Yankee Stadium.

