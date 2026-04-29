Dominic Solanke’s Season In Doubt Amid Tottenham's Relegation Battle

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Tottenham Hotspur striker Dominic Solanke could reportedly be sidelined for the remainder of the Premier League season.

The England international suffered a hamstring injury during the weekend victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers, leaving Roberto De Zerbi with a mounting availability crisis in the middle of a relegation battle.

Hamstring heartbreak for Solanke

Doubt has been cast over Solanke’s involvement in Tottenham's crucial Premier League run-in because of the hamstring injury he suffered against Wolves.

As per The Telegraph, early scans have suggested that the forward may have suffered a grade-two hamstring injury, which can take between three and eight weeks to recover from.

That opens up the nightmare possibility of Solanke joining the list of Spurs players who will not play again this season, although the relegation-threatened club have not yet confirmed the extent of his injury.

Injury list continues to grow

Despite winning their first league game of 2026 against Wolves, Spurs remain in the relegation zone, two points behind West Ham United.

Xavi Simons will miss the rest of the season and is expected to be out for a minimum of seven months after suffering an anteria cruciate ligament injury in the Wolves game and undergoing surgery, meaning he is unlikely to play again before December.

Other than Simons and the doubts over Solanke, De Zerbi is already without Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert and Cristian Romero for the rest of the season.

James Maddison is also still waiting for his first minutes after returning to training from a year out with two knee injuries, leaving the squad paper-thin for the battles ahead.

De Zerbi faces selection nightmare

De Zerbi will address Solanke’s fitness in his press conference on Friday and will no doubt be hoping the 28-year-old will be able to play an active part in the run-in.

Tottenham’s final four games are against Aston Villa on Sunday, Leeds United, Chelsea and Everton.

Losing another attacker for any of those matches would be a significant setback for De Zerbi.

The game against Chelsea has been rescheduled to Tuesday, May 19 because the Stamford Bridge club’s involvement in the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 16.

World Cup dreams in jeopardy

A season-ending injury now would also be a massive blow to Solanke’s hopes of going to the World Cup with England as Harry Kane’s deputy.

The striker was said to be in the running for a spot in Thomas Tuchel's squad, but a lengthy lay-off would force the German coach to look elsewhere.