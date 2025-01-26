Dolphins' Tyreek Hill chalks up 'I'm out' remark to 'frustration' with 2024 season

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill raised eyebrows at the end of the 2024 season when he suggested he wanted a trade from the team after they missed the playoffs.

Hill told reporters he was "out" after the Dolphins lost to the New York Jets, losing a playoff berth to the Denver Broncos. He explained to ESPN on Saturday he was frustrated with how the season played out and chose to express it in a questionable manner.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"What y'all had heard at the end of the season was frustration," he said. "I've been winning my whole life, bruh. Y'all don't understand, I bust my ass every day. I deserve to feel like that; I deserve to have some kind of opinion.

"Y'all just want me to say, 'Oh well, get 'em next year?' Nah, f--- that. We've got to come back. We got to put some pressure on motherf-----. Y'all got to fix this s---, come on. Add some motherf------ dogs in this b----. I compete, I love to compete, bruh."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rumors swirled immediately after he made the comments, suggesting he requested a trade. But Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said no such request was made.

Hill’s agent Drew Rosenhaus said on "The Pat McAfee Show" earlier this month he believed Hill was committed to the Dolphins, though he didn’t speak to him about the matter.

The star wide receiver fell short of 1,000 yards receiving as the Dolphins faced injuries at quarterback. Hill had 81 catches for 959 yards and six touchdowns. He had four consecutive seasons of at least 1,000 yards before 2024.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami was 8-9.