Tyreek Hill suggests he wants to leave Dolphins after final game of 2024 season: ‘I’m out’

As the 2024 regular season comes to an end, one NFL star appears to want out of his situation.

Tyreek Hill saw his Dolphins lose to the New York Jets on Sunday, and though the Denver Broncos won their matchup to grab the final AFC playoff spot regardless, he didn’t appear all too happy that Miami wasn’t heading to the playoffs.

During his postgame interview, Hill was blunt about missing out on the postseason for the first time in his career.

"I just got to do what’s best for me and my family," he said after telling reporters it’s the first time he’s not getting a shot at the Lombardi Trophy. "If that’s here or wherever the case may be, I’m finna open that door for myself.

"I’m opening the door. I’m out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I gotta do what’s best for my career because I’m too much of a competitor to be just out there."

If those comments weren't enough, Hill basically doubled down on his X page.

"Love fin nation blessing yall opened doors for the Hill family forever nothing, but respect and love," he tweeted out.

Hill just received a contract extension this past offseason with the Dolphins. He expressed his desire for a new deal after previously getting a four-year, $120 million extension when the Dolphins traded with the Kansas City Chiefs to land him in 2022.

Hill’s deal with the Dolphins in August was for three more years worth $90 million with $65 million guaranteed. So, Hill is under contract with Miami for the next two seasons until he becomes an unrestricted free agent in 2027.

Those two seasons, according to OverTheCap, come with cap hits of $27.7 million and $51.9 million respectively.

Hill is easily coming off his worst season with the Dolphins. A lot of that had to do with the team’s quarterback troubles, as Tua Tagovailoa dealt with yet another concussion spell this season.

After going for over 1,700 receiving yards in his first two Dolphins seasons, Hill finished with 939 yards on 79 catches (120 targets) with six touchdowns. This comes after he led the NFL in both receiving yards (1,799) and receiving touchdowns (13) in 2023.

Hill has been a back-to-back First-Team All-Pro selection in 2022 and 2023, as he continued showcasing his elite speed and receiving skills away from the Chiefs, who he spent his first six seasons with.

The eight-time Pro Bowler would be a hot commodity on the trade market, but it’s unclear what exactly the Dolphins will do, or if Hill is just having a bad reaction after missing out on the playoffs for the first time in his career.

For the Dolphins, if missing the postseason wasn’t enough, having a disgruntled star in the locker room isn’t a fun scene heading into the offseason.

Dolphins owner Steve Ross also mentioned after the game that general manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel are two people he believes in, giving them job security heading into the 2025 offseason.

