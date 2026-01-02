Dolphins turning to Hall of Fame quarterback to help find next general manager: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Miami Dolphins are searching for their next general manager and are turning to a surprising name for assistance.

Hall of Famer Troy Aikman has been brought on as a consultant for the team's search process, ESPN reported Friday.

The Dolphins' ownership reportedly wanted an "outside respected perspective from someone who had strong relationships across the league."

The season has been a nightmare for the Dolphins, who just a few years ago were widely considered one of the league's most dangerous offenses.

Miami fired Chris Grier as its general manager in October. He had been with the organization since 2000 and served as the team’s general manager since 2016. Last month, head coach Mike McDaniel opted to bench Tua Tagovailoa for Quinn Ewers, saying the seventh-round rookie gave them a better chance to win.

In Grier’s nearly decade-long tenure as general manager, he had a 77-80 record with three playoff appearances. They made the playoffs in 2016, 2022, and 2023 and lost in the wild-card round all three times. Their 25-year playoff win drought is the longest in the league.

Part of the Dolphins' struggles likely have to do with the fact that star wide receiver Tyreek Hill tore his ACL in Week 4 against the New York Jets. However, with a healthy Hill last season, the Dolphins missed the playoffs at 8-9.

The 2024 campaign was also Hill's worst since 2019, marking the first time since then that he accumulated fewer than 1,000 yards. The year prior, he led the NFL with 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns, even with an ankle injury.

Aikman won three Super Bowls and was named to six Pro Bowls and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

