Dolphins part ways with general manager Chris Grier amid disastrous season

The Miami Dolphins announced the decision Friday to mutually part ways with longtime general manager Chris Grier.

The statement came less than 24 hours after the Dolphins suffered a 28-6 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night. The Dolphins dropped to 2-7 with the loss.

Grier, 55, has been with the organization since 2000 and served as the team’s general manager since 2016.

Champ Kelly, the Dolphins' senior personnel executive, was named the interim general manager.

"This morning, I made the decision along with general manager Chris Grier to mutually part ways. I have incredible respect for Chris and his family, and I want to thank him for his many contributions to the Miami Dolphins over the last 26 years," Dolphins managing general partner Stephen M. Ross said in a statement.

"As I assessed the state of the team and in my discussions with Chris, it became clear to both of us that change could not wait. We must improve — in 2025, 2026 and beyond — and it needs to start right now. Champ Kelly will serve as interim general manager effective immediately, and we will begin our search process for a new general manager. I want to thank Champ for stepping up and his commitment to the Dolphins' success this season. There is a lot of football left to play, and we all need to fight even harder."

The team is moving on from Grier, but is expected to stick with head coach Mike McDaniel throughout the remainder of the season, according to ESPN.



In Grier’s nearly decade-long tenure as general manager, he had a 77-80 record with three playoff appearances. They made the playoffs in 2016, 2022, and 2023, and lost in the Wild Card round all three times.

The Dolphins finished 8-9 last season despite quarterback Tua Tagovailoa missing six games due to injury, instilling optimism that they could rally and make the playoffs this season, but that has not been the case.

The team has shown some fight and been in some close games, but also sustained three losses of over 20 points so far this season.

The Dolphins next game is at home against the Buffalo Bills (5-2) on Sunday, Nov. 9.

