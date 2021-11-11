Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett screams in pain after suffering knee injury, benched for Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett went down during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with what looked like a devastating injury.

In the third quarter, Brissett was rushed by the Ravens defense and was tackled by linebacker Justin Houston. The veteran quarterback went down screaming in pain and grabbing his right knee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brissett was able to walk off the field and into the medical tent under his own power. He would leave the game and be replaced by Tua Tagovailoa.

ODELL BECKHAM JR'S FORMER BROWNS TEAMMATE ON WR JOINING RAMS: 'I WOULDN’T REALLY WANT TO GO THERE'

FOX Sports' Kristina Pink revealed Brissett was cleared to play but coach Brian Flores sent him back to the bench in favor with Tagovailoa. Brissett was named the starter for the game as Tagovailoa was relegated to the backup role while he recovers from a finger injury on his throwing hand. Pink said Brissett was frustrated. The Dolphins said he was questionable to return to the game.

At the time he was taken out of the game, Brissett was 11-for-23 with 156 passing yards.

Neither team had scored a touchdown into the third quarter. Brissett led a late first-half drive to get Miami into field-goal range and end the second quarter with another three points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami, at the time, was leading the game 6-3.