Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Miami Dolphins
Published

Dolphins' Jacoby Brissett screams in pain after suffering knee injury, benched for Tua Tagovailoa

Jacoby Brissett appeared to be fine after the play but was sent back to the bench and was replaced by Tua Tagovailoa

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett went down during Thursday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with what looked like a devastating injury.

In the third quarter, Brissett was rushed by the Ravens defense and was tackled by linebacker Justin Houston. The veteran quarterback went down screaming in pain and grabbing his right knee.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) grimaces after he is hurt on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) grimaces after he is hurt on a play during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Brissett was able to walk off the field and into the medical tent under his own power. He would leave the game and be replaced by Tua Tagovailoa.

ODELL BECKHAM JR'S FORMER BROWNS TEAMMATE ON WR JOINING RAMS: 'I WOULDN’T REALLY WANT TO GO THERE'

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) holds his knee after he was sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) holds his knee after he was sacked by Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Justin Houston during the second half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

FOX Sports' Kristina Pink revealed Brissett was cleared to play but coach Brian Flores sent him back to the bench in favor with Tagovailoa. Brissett was named the starter for the game as Tagovailoa was relegated to the backup role while he recovers from a finger injury on his throwing hand. Pink said Brissett was frustrated. The Dolphins said he was questionable to return to the game.

At the time he was taken out of the game, Brissett was 11-for-23 with 156 passing yards.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Jacoby Brissett (14) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Neither team had scored a touchdown into the third quarter. Brissett led a late first-half drive to get Miami into field-goal range and end the second quarter with another three points.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Miami, at the time, was leading the game 6-3.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com