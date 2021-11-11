Odell Beckham Jr's former Browns teammate on WR joining Rams: 'I wouldn’t really want to go there'

Superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday.

Many players around the league shared their thoughts on social media regarding the signing, and Beckham’s former Cleveland Browns teammate John Johnson III had an interesting take.

Johnson, a safety who is in his first season with the Browns after leaving the Rams in the offseason, was shocked Beckham decided to join a team with an offense that already has an identity.

"I just feel like they had a good thing going like a complete offense. I don’t know. I just feel like from being in L.A., I know for a fact the offense runs through Cooper Kupp," Johnson explained. "Even in the run game, pass game, screen game, it kind of runs through Cooper Kupp."

Johnson said if he were Beckham, he would have decided to play elsewhere.

"Obviously, Odell [Beckham] is a big name. He’s going to want that attention as well," Johnson added. "So, it will be interesting. Coach [Sean] McVay is one of the best doing it. I know he will find a way to get it done. But just right off the bat, I wouldn’t really want to go there if I were him. But we’ll see how it goes, and I wish him the best.

"They are going to find a way to get him the ball. Matt Stafford is one of the best doing it right now. They have an electric offense. They are fun to watch. I’m going to be tuned in and see how it goes. But that’s a good situation to go to if you’re a wide receiver, I know that."

ESPN initially reported the deal. Shortly after, NFL Network reporter Kim Jones tweeted out that Beckham texted her saying, "Rams."

After he was released by the Browns last Friday, Beckham went unclaimed and passed through waivers on Tuesday, which allowed him to sign with a team of his choice.

Initial reports said Beckham's top three targets were the Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers or New Orleans Saints. After he went unclaimed, more reports surfaced that the Green Bay Packers were Beckham’s top destination. The Rams weren’t even mentioned as a potential team the superstar wideout had an interest in.

In a little more than two seasons with the Browns, Beckham played in 29 games and caught 114 passes for 1,586 yards and seven touchdowns. He played only 13 games over the last two seasons because of injuries.

This season, Beckham has played through a shoulder injury. He had been targeted the most of any receiver on Cleveland's offense but only had 17 catches for 232 yards to show for it.

Now, Beckham will join a wide receiver corps that features Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods and will be on the receiving end of passes from quarterback Matt Stafford. The Rams were already one of the most prolific offenses in football. Now, they have a new weapon.