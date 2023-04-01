Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers fan blasted by security during on-field proposal is engaged: ‘He's a little sore'

The fan has been banned from Dodgers' games for at least one year

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Not all marriage proposals are created equal. 

One fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers proved that to be true Thursday night at Dodgers Stadium, running onto the field before getting on one knee and looking toward the stands. 

Security personnel remove a Dodger fan who ran onto the outfield during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California. 

Security personnel remove a Dodger fan who ran onto the outfield during the game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles, California.  (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The fan, Ricardo Juarez, was blasted by security as he proposed, unable to complete the task at hand. 

Juarez was cited by Los Angeles police and released, later proposing to Stephani Gutierrez near a Motel 8 on Sunset Boulevard. Gutierrez said yes. 

"He says he's a little sore, but I think he will feel it tomorrow," Gutierrez told ABC 7 in Los Angeles. "He doesn't care, he's like, 'I would do it again.'"

A Dodger fan is tackled by security as he tries to propose to his girlfriend in the stands during the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 30, 2022, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. 

A Dodger fan is tackled by security as he tries to propose to his girlfriend in the stands during the MLB game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 30, 2022, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA.  (Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Juarez was going to propose in the stands before deciding to do it on the field, aided by liquid courage and wanting the world to see how much he loved the mother of his son. 

"We were so close to the field he just thought it was so easy to just jump off and do it," Gutierrez said.

The couple ended the night engaged and with the Dodgers 1-0 on the season after beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-2 to kick off the 2023 campaign. 

Fans watch at the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles. 

Fans watch at the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning of an opening day baseball game Thursday, March 30, 2023, in Los Angeles.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LA dropped its first game of the year Friday night, giving up an eighth-inning, two-run home run to Kyle Lewis as the Diamondbacks beat the Dodgers, 2-1. 

Juarez has been banned from all Dodgers games for at least one year, according to the report.  

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.