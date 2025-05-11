Dillon Gabriel gives perfect response to Shedeur Sanders comparison question: 'Just divides the team'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Cleveland Browns surprised everyone when they drafted Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel with their third-round pick, while Shedeur Sanders continued to fall down the NFL Draft board.

Perhaps an even bigger surprise was when Sanders was taken by the franchise two rounds later, creating a packed quarterbacks room with Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett also vying for the starting job.

With Sanders garnering the national spotlight, Gabriel has been in his new teammate's shadow in terms of coverage.

But the Heisman Trophy finalist gave the perfect answer to Cleveland-area reporters at rookie minicamp when asked how it feels to have Sanders as a teammate.

"I love it," Gabriel replied on Saturday. "You know, I love it because of who it is. I think just for us both, you can learn from one another. But also, it’s not just us two in the room. At least for now [during rookie minicamp] it is, but, you know, going into the year, Kenny, Joe and even Deshaun [Watson], just a bunch of guys who played a bunch of ball that we can all learn from one another."

Watson doesn’t figure to be in the running to play at all this season after reinjuring his Achilles during rehab last season.

Gabriel was asked about NFL fans who are already comparing his reps at rookie minicamp to Sanders’, and another proper team-first answer was the result.

"I think the more questions I get asked like that, it just divides the team," he said. "For me, we’re in a room full of not just us – Kenny, Joe and Deshaun. For us, we know how important a healthy QB room is. But also, a team that you want to be a part of.

"How do you create an environment every single day where everybody can be their best? That’s just pushing one another, which talent naturally does. Naturally, it’s healthy. For us, we all go do our thing and everyone wins."

Just as Sanders acknowledged the quarterback competition that’s surely to be a top NFL storyline this preseason, Gabriel knows he’s going to have to be at his best if he wishes to get the starting job come Week 1.

"I only know one way to prepare," Gabriel said. "I only know one way to work, and that is as the starter. You know, I’ve played a bunch of ball and have a lot of experience, so I’m going to use that to my advantage."

As of now, it’s likely Flacco’s job to lose heading into training camp, given his history with head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offense. Just two seasons ago, Flacco literally came off the couch and ran Stefanski’s offense into the playoffs, a miraculous feat that won him Comeback Player of the Year. Stefanski was awarded Coach of the Year.

But the comparisons and criticism between Gabriel and Sanders only seems natural at this point because of how linked they are after this year’s draft.

