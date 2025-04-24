Browns' Joe Flacco 'expecting' team to select quarterback in NFL Draft

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco may be the Week 1 starter once the 2025 season begins if Deshaun Watson isn’t back in time to take the field.

With hours to go before the NFL Draft begins, Flacco appeared on "Fox & Friends" and was asked whether he would be disappointed or if he was expecting Cleveland to take a quarterback in the draft.

"I’m expecting, I think everyone’s expecting them to take a quarterback and it’s just part of the game," Flacco said. "Every team is looking to get that next guy and make their team as good as possible for the future and that’s part of it."

Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart have been the most-talked-about quarterbacks in the draft pool coming into the event. Flacco didn't specify when he thought the Browns would take it.

Ward is all but a lock to go to the Tennessee Titans, who have the No. 1 pick. The Browns have the No. 2 selection and could end up with Shedeur Sanders. The Fox News Digital mock draft predicted the Browns taking Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Flacco admitted he’s not exactly watching tape of any of the incoming rookies.

"I don’t get much of a chance to look at these guys. Man, at 40 years old and with young kids myself, I’m not sitting on the couch on Saturdays as often watching college football," he said. "I know a lot goes into looking at these guys and, for whatever reason, you never quite know if you’re gonna hit or not. But these guys have put in a lot of work to get where they are. They deserve a lot of respect for doing that."

Flacco was the No. 18 pick of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens.

He led the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2012. Once his time with the Ravens was over, he played for the Denver Broncos, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts. He is in his second stint with the Browns.

Flacco has 257 career touchdown passes and 45,697 yards.