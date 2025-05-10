Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders 'truly thankful' for Donald Trump's support during historic NFL Draft slide

Trump ripped NFL owners for passing on Sanders in a Truth Social post

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
close
Why Shedeur Sanders has one of the 'clearest' paths to start for the Browns | The Facility Video

Why Shedeur Sanders has one of the 'clearest' paths to start for the Browns | The Facility

LeSean McCoy breaks down the path for Shedeur Sanders to start for the Cleveland Browns as a rookie.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Shedeur Sanders continued his unprecedented fall in the NFL Draft last month, President Donald Trump took to social media to voice his support for the quarterback.

"I was truly thankful. I was truly thankful for it," Sanders, 23, told reporters Saturday. 

"Including him there is a lot of fans, a lot of people in barbershops, a lot of hairstylists, a lot of fans of me and of my craft and of my family that was there to support. I was just thankful that I have that foundation overall. As people, we could all come together as one."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shedeur Sanders speaks to the media

Reporters crowd around fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders during a press conference at the Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp Saturday, May 10, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (Imagn)

Trump took to Truth Social to express his frustration with the former Colorado star not being selected before the second round began.

"What is wrong with NFL owners, are they STUPID? Deion Sanders was a great college football player, and was even greater in the NFL. He’s also a very good coach, streetwise and smart! Therefore, Shedeur, his quarterback son, has PHENOMENAL GENES, and is all set for Greatness," Trump wrote. 

SHEDEUR SANDERS' FIRST LOOK AT BROWNS LOCKER HAS DEION SANDERS CRACKING JOKES: 'LET'S GO #2 I MEAN #12'

Shedeur Sanders throws

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders throws during NFL rookie minicamp at the Cleveland Browns' training complex Friday, May 9, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. (IMAGN)

"He should be ‘picked’ IMMEDIATELY by a team that wants to WIN. Good luck Shedeur, and say hello to your wonderful father!"

The Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 144th overall pick in the fifth round, and Sanders will compete for the starting quarterback job.

Sanders is one of five quarterbacks on the roster, and the team does not have a clear starter. Deshaun Watson ruptured an Achilles tendon in January for a second time after he underwent surgery on that same tendon in October 2024. His status for the upcoming season is in doubt. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shedeur Sanders smiles

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders talks to the media during rookie minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus May 10, 2025.  (Ken Blaze/Imagn Images)

The Browns acquired Kenny Pickett in a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles and signed Joe Flacco to a one-year contract before the NFL Draft. With the additions of third-round pick Dillon Gabriel and Sanders to an already packed quarterback room, it remains to be seen who will get the Week 1 nod. 

Sanders and Gabriel took the field for the first time as members of the Browns during the team’s first rookie minicamp Friday. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.