Deshaun Watson faces 10 police complaints amid sexual misconduct controversy, lawyer says

Deshaun Watson is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.

Watson’s attorney Rusty Hardin told ESPN.com on Monday that 10 women have filed complaints with Houston Police against the Texans quarterback. According to Hardin, eight of the 10 women are a part of the 22 women who accused Watson of sexual misconduct.

Hardin said that two of the women who filed complaints with police did not file lawsuits against Watson. He added that he knows the names of the 10 women who have filed criminal complaints, according to ESPN.

Hardin told ESPN that Watson and his legal team have cooperated with Houston Police, as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s office.

"We're dealing with both of them, providing them information," Hardin told the website. "We're fully cooperating with the police. We're fully cooperating with the district attorney's office and, when the criminal investigation is over, we'll fully cooperate with the NFL."

DESHAUN WATSON ASKING PRICE REPORTEDLY SET

Watson showed up to Texans training camp and will avoid the $50,000 per day fine, but the star quarterback reportedly still wants to be traded to another team. When the allegations against Watson surfaced back in March, he immediately denied it in a statement.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me. I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect," Watson said at the time.

"The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn’t about money, but before filing [the] suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me – it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

In May, Watson posted a video of himself doing workouts. The NFL has been investigating the allegations since March. There’s a chance Watson may be put on the NFL Commissioner’s Exempt List before the start of the 2021 season.

Watson has been stern about wanting out of Houston. However, it will be interesting to see if a team is willing to roll the dice and trade for him because he is still facing these allegations of sexual misconduct.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.