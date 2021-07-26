Deshaun Watson asking price reportedly set

If you want your team to go make a trade for Deshaun Watson, just know that move is going to cost an arm and a leg. Several, actually. The asking price for the star quarterback dealing with legal troubles has apparently been set.

According to a tweet from NFL insider Chris Mortensen, the Houston Texans are looking for some combination of five high draft picks and starting caliber players. This information comes directly from two league executives.

I’m just wondering what the asking price would be if Watson didn’t have all the sexual misconduct allegations against him. Five high draft picks or starting caliber players who are the equivalent? Man, that’s pretty steep.

Will a team pay that much? Probably not right now, but they very well could if the legal issues get resolved at some point. If there is a team out there willing to make that deal now, it would probably be either the Eagles or Dolphins, but even then, it’s hard to tell.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see.