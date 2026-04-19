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Minnesota Twins

Derek Shelton's hot mic moment captures heated exchange with umpire before ejection in loss to Reds

Shelton denied directing comments at umpire Nic Lentz, saying his head was down when he voiced frustration

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton was caught voicing his frustration in a hot mic moment before being ejected for arguing a check swing call during Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The incident went down in the seventh inning after first base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt ruled that Reds star Elly De La Cruz didn’t swing, resulting in a ball on the pitch with the Twins leading, 4-2. 

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton walking to dugout during baseball game

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton walks to the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox in Minneapolis on April 13, 2026. (Abbie Parr/AP)

"No swing?" could be heard shouted from the dugout, although it wasn’t immediately clear who shouted it. De La Cruz hit an RBI single on the next pitch, and Rece Hinds scored to narrow the Twins’ lead. 

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Shelton’s displeasure could be heard from the dugout,and just a few moments later, home plate umpire Nic Lentz ejected him.

 The broadcast picked up Lentz telling Shelton, "I wasn’t going to hear it anymore."

Shelton charged at him, denying the accusation and repeatedly shouting, "I’m not even f---ing talking to you," and, "I didn’t say anything to you." 

Manager Derek Shelton arguing with home plate umpire Nic Lentz at Target Field

Manager Derek Shelton of the Minnesota Twins argues with home plate umpire Nic Lentz during the seventh inning at Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on April 18, 2026. Shelton was ejected as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the Twins 5-4. (David Berding/Getty Images)

TWINS MANAGER EJECTED AFTER EXPLODING OVER TIMING OF ABS CHALLENGE VS ORIOLES

After the game, Shelton said the comment that got him tossed was made when his head was down.

"I had my head down when I made the comment I made," he said, via The Minnesota Star Tribune. "He evidently thought I was making the comment at him, but I had my head down and I was not looking at any umpire after I made it.

"You guys can make the determination on the check swing what you think, but when I made the comment I made, I had my head down. I’ve been ejected a lot of times. In that one, I was not directing anything at anything except frustration down at our bench."

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton arguing with umpire Laz Diaz on baseball field

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton argues with umpire Laz Diaz over a pitch challenge during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Sunday, March 29, 2026 in Baltimore. (Gail Burton/AP)

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This was the second time Shelton was ejected this season. Last month, he became the first manager to be ejected over the new Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) system during a loss to Baltimore. 

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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