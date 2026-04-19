Derek Shelton's hot mic moment captures heated exchange with umpire before ejection in loss to Reds

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Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton was caught voicing his frustration in a hot mic moment before being ejected for arguing a check swing call during Saturday’s loss to the Cincinnati Reds.

The incident went down in the seventh inning after first base umpire Hunter Wendelstedt ruled that Reds star Elly De La Cruz didn’t swing, resulting in a ball on the pitch with the Twins leading, 4-2.

"No swing?" could be heard shouted from the dugout, although it wasn’t immediately clear who shouted it. De La Cruz hit an RBI single on the next pitch, and Rece Hinds scored to narrow the Twins’ lead.

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Shelton’s displeasure could be heard from the dugout,and just a few moments later, home plate umpire Nic Lentz ejected him.

The broadcast picked up Lentz telling Shelton, "I wasn’t going to hear it anymore."

Shelton charged at him, denying the accusation and repeatedly shouting, "I’m not even f---ing talking to you," and, "I didn’t say anything to you."

TWINS MANAGER EJECTED AFTER EXPLODING OVER TIMING OF ABS CHALLENGE VS ORIOLES

After the game, Shelton said the comment that got him tossed was made when his head was down.

"I had my head down when I made the comment I made," he said, via The Minnesota Star Tribune. "He evidently thought I was making the comment at him, but I had my head down and I was not looking at any umpire after I made it.

"You guys can make the determination on the check swing what you think, but when I made the comment I made, I had my head down. I’ve been ejected a lot of times. In that one, I was not directing anything at anything except frustration down at our bench."

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This was the second time Shelton was ejected this season. Last month, he became the first manager to be ejected over the new Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) system during a loss to Baltimore.