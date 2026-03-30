Twins manager ejected after exploding over timing of ABS challenge vs Orioles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton became the first manager to be ejected over the new Automated Balls and Strikes (ABS) system on Sunday in a loss against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Twins were trying to rally in the top of the ninth inning. Minnesota had a runner on first with Josh Bell at the plate going up against Ryan Helsley with one out. It appeared that Helsley threw a 3-2 pitch outside of the zone, issuing a walk to Bell, which would have put two runners on base. As Bell walked to first base, Helsley pointed to his head and called for a challenge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Under the ABS review, the pitch was reversed and called strike three.

Shelton was livid as he came out of the dugout. He argued that Helsley didn’t challenge the pitch quick enough. After a few moments of yelling, Shelton was ejected from the game.

"I didn’t think Helsley tapped his cap quick enough," Shelton told reporters after the game, via MLB.com. "Maybe he did, maybe he didn’t, but I didn’t feel he did. I feel like it’s gotta be something within the three seconds, and I didn’t think it was there. But the umpiring crew thought it was."

MARLINS DELIVER WALK-OFF WIN AS TEAM'S TEAL JERSEYS MAKE SEASON DEBUT

Helsley said he could see why Shelton was angry and added he was "confused" at first because he didn’t think the umpire saw him tap his head to signal a challenge.

He said Laz Diaz, the second base umpire, stood up for him.

"I can respect Shelton for trying to not get him to do it there, because it did seem like it was a little long in that moment," he added.

Baltimore won the game, 8-6. Orioles outfielder Tyler O’Neill hit his first home run of the season in the fourth inning off Bailey Ober.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Twins third baseman Royce Lewis hit his second home run of the year in the seventh inning.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.