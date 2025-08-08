Democratic lawmaker honors trans athlete who won California girls track and field state titles

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California state Sen. Sabrina Cervantes honored transgender high school athlete AB Hernandez after Hernandez won multiple girls state titles at the end of May.

The trans athlete, who competes for Jurupa Valley High School in Riverside County, California, was the subject of a ceremony at the Jurupa City Council Friday where the athlete was recognized for winning first place in the girls high jump and triple jump May 31.

Cervantes was present to give Hernandez two certificates on behalf of the California state senate and delivered a speech recognizing the athlete's championships.

"We just want to take a moment this evening to recognize AB Hernandez for their grit, their passion and their dedication to this sport," Cervantes said.

"I am just so proud to know that you continue to prevail despite all the noise out there, and you're focused on your goals and your dreams and your aspirations. We know how difficult it is to get to that level, to be an athlete at that level, and so, again, your dedication and passion is an inspiration to so many."

No female athletes who competed in the girls state track and field championship were honored at the event Friday.

Hernandez's participation in the state finals in May became the focus of immense political debate after President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social in the days leading up to the competition warning the state not to allow trans athletes to compete.

The California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) made a series of sweeping rule changes in the days leading up to the event to ensure any females who finished behind a biological male would be appropriately rewarded a medal based on where they placed among female competitors.

During the medal ceremonies for the three events, the female competitors who finished one spot behind Hernandez had to stand next to the trans athlete on the podium.

Even with the rule changes, Hernandez's presence in the girls' competition prompted controversy and a heavy protest presence throughout the weekend. A plane flying a banner that said "No Boys in Girls' Sports!" passed over the stadium.

Conflicting protests plagued the championship with pro-LGBTQ protesters and pro-female protesters wielding signs, flags and clothing expressing their respective messaging.

The conflict between the protesters at one point became violent, when an LGBTQ protester allegedly struck local conservative activist Josh Fulfer with a flag pole. Police records obtained by Fox News Digital show a male was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon other than a gun, obstructing a public officer and vandalism.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched a lawsuit against the CIF and the California Department of Education for allegedly violating Title IX with its polices that allow males to compete in girls sports.

The DOJ's lawsuit is asking for an injunction on the state’s policy allowing males to compete against females in sports.

California’s policies "eviscerate equal athletic opportunities for girls … they also require girls to share intimate spaces, such as locker rooms, with boys, causing a hostile educational environment that denies girls educational opportunities," the lawsuit said.

It will be the second legal battle the DOJ is fighting over the issue, having launched a similar one against Maine in April.