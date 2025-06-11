DeMarcus Cousins kicked off Puerto Rican basketball team after heated exchange with fans turns physical

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NBA star Demarcus Cousins was booted from his team in Puerto Rico for the remainder of the season after an ugly altercation with fans during a game Monday.

The Baloncesto Superior Nacional league announced Tuesday that Cousins was kicked off the Mets de Guaynabo after a vile gesture toward a fan, grabbing his genitals to mock the fan as the fan flipped both his middle fingers.

Cousins then grabbed the fan’s arm as the incident started turning physical. Another fan from behind the courtside seat where the first fan was seated came to the first fan's aid, swiping at Cousins, who started to bark something back to him.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cousins was ejected from the game, but things got even uglier as he tried to leave the court.

Cousins, flipping off the crowd as he was walking to the tunnel, grabbed at a fan yelling at him. They made contact with one another, and the fan proceeded to throw a beverage at the former NBA All-Star.

FANS BRAWL AFTER LUKA DONCIC'S FIRST GAME AGAINST FORMER TEAM IN LOS ANGELES; LAKERS FAN KNOCKED OUT

Other fans joined in, throwing drinks and other objects at Cousins. Cousins was irate and had to be held back from going after fans.

In addition to being banned for the rest of the season, Cousins was fined $4,250.

Cousins’ fine could increase to $10,000 if he fails to "show cause" as to why it shouldn’t.

Cousins, the former Kentucky Wildcats star taken fifth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season, when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets.

Cousins was a four-time All-Star during his 11 NBA seasons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Since his last game with Denver, Cousins has played in Mongolia, Puerto Rico and the Big3 League run by actor and rapper Ice Cube.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.