NBA

DeMarcus Cousins kicked off Puerto Rican basketball team after heated exchange with fans turns physical

4-time NBA All-Star's fine could increase to $10,000 after explosive altercation

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
Former NBA star Demarcus Cousins was booted from his team in Puerto Rico for the remainder of the season after an ugly altercation with fans during a game Monday. 

The Baloncesto Superior Nacional league announced Tuesday that Cousins was kicked off the Mets de Guaynabo after a vile gesture toward a fan, grabbing his genitals to mock the fan as the fan flipped both his middle fingers.

Cousins then grabbed the fan’s arm as the incident started turning physical. Another fan from behind the courtside seat where the first fan was seated came to the first fan's aid, swiping at Cousins, who started to bark something back to him. 

Demarcus Cousins argues call

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins reacts after being called for a technical foul against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. (Cary Edmondson/Imagn Images)

Cousins was ejected from the game, but things got even uglier as he tried to leave the court. 

Cousins, flipping off the crowd as he was walking to the tunnel, grabbed at a fan yelling at him. They made contact with one another, and the fan proceeded to throw a beverage at the former NBA All-Star.

Other fans joined in, throwing drinks and other objects at Cousins. Cousins was irate and had to be held back from going after fans. 

In addition to being banned for the rest of the season, Cousins was fined $4,250.

DeMarcus Cousins in 2022

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins during the second half against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena in Denver, Colo., April 10, 2022. (Ron Chenoy/USA Today Sports)

Cousins’ fine could increase to $10,000 if he fails to "show cause" as to why it shouldn’t. 

Cousins, the former Kentucky Wildcats star taken fifth overall in the 2010 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings, last played in the NBA during the 2021-22 season, when he played for the Milwaukee Bucks and Denver Nuggets. 

Cousins was a four-time All-Star during his 11 NBA seasons. 

Demarcus Cousins argues call

Denver Nuggets center DeMarcus Cousins reacts after being called for a technical foul against the Golden State Warriors in the fourth quarter during Game 1 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs at the Chase Center. (Cary Edmondson/Imagn Images)

Since his last game with Denver, Cousins has played in Mongolia, Puerto Rico and the Big3 League run by actor and rapper Ice Cube. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.