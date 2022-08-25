Deion Sanders lays down rules for his Jackson State players: 'Be the perfect gentleman'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The first day of school is big for any student no matter the level of education, and Jackson State coach Deion Sanders wants his players to start setting an example.

Sanders set some ground rules in a speech posted to his Instagram Thursday and said he doesn’t want his players in any kind of leisure attire when attending class or to goof off while they’re wearing Jackson State gear.

"School, we got school today, right? So I want you to listen to me clearly and succinctly. No slides. No slides. No slides. No armpits exposed. No wifebeaters," Sanders said.

"Sit in the front of the classroom and be the perfect gentleman because when it comes down to it, and you need help, that professor is going to recall your character and who you’ve been consistently in that class. No slides, no sleeveless shirts, no armpits, none of that."

He also preached good hygiene.

"Now, make sure you shower before you go to class. I don’t want to get a report that you was in some bull-junk in our apparel, representing us. Kids in the back of class making noise, he’s freestyling to the whole class while I was trying to teach it with a Jackson State football shirt on. Not going to happen. When it gets back to me, it’s going to get back to your (position) coaches first, and then it’s going to get back to me. When it gets back to me, it’s going to be a problem."

Sanders is quickly changing the culture for the Tigers. He’s already put the university on the map in college football with his own name recognition but brought a highly touted recruit, son Shedeur Sanders, with him while landing freshman cornerback Travis Hunter.

Jackson State begins its season Sept. 4 on the road for the Orange Blossom Classic against Florida A&M. The Tigers finished 11-2 last season and 8-0 in the SWAC.