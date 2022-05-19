Jackson State's Deion Sanders, Travis Hunter respond to Nick Saban's 'lie' about paying players

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Deion Sanders emphatically denied again that Jackson State paid a highly touted recruit $1 million to come to the Football Championship Subdivision school after Alabama's Nick Saban made scathing remarks about NIL.

Travis Hunter, who was the player in question, flipped his commitment from Florida State to Jackson State in a shocking decision earlier this year. Barstool Sports was a part of the speculation because of Sanders’ ties with the company but Coach Prime denied the speculation in December.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sanders was forced to deny the rumor again when Alabama’s Nick Saban accused Jackson State of paying Hunter $1 million to come to the school without offering proof. Sanders called Saban a liar in a tweet responding to the accusations on Wednesday.

"You best believe I will address that LIE Coach SABAN told tomorrow. I was & awakened by my son @ShedeurSanders that sent me the article stating that WE PAYED (sic) @TravisHunterJr a Million to play at @GoJSUTigersFB ! We as a PEOPLE don’t have to pay our PEOPLE to play with our PEOPLE," he wrote.

Hunter also responded to the remarks.

ALABAMA'S NICK SABAN RANTS AGAINST NIL EXPLOITATION; TEXAS A&M, JACKSON STATE FEEL HIS WRATH

"I got a mil? But my mom still stay in a 3 bed room house with five kids," he wrote.

"We have a rule right now that said you cannot use name, image and likeness to entice a player to come to your school. Hell, read about it in the paper," Saban said. "I mean, Jackson State paid a guy a million dollars last year that was a really good Division I player to come to school. It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it."

Saban also hit out at Texas A&M in his remarks on Wednesday night, accusing the school and coach Jimbo Fisher of buying players.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fisher denied the accusation in heated remarks on Thursday.