NFL legend Deion Sanders: 'Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more'

Deion Sanders was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 in his first year of eligibility, but the former NFL defensive back said the honor should be more exclusive than what it is now.

Sanders, the current head coach of Jackson State, ranted about what the Hall of Fame should mean and who it should include in a video posted Friday by Well Off Media.

"The conversation is that the Hall of Fame ain’t the Hall of Fame no more. I love it, I respect it, I admire it. I think all the guys who are inducted definitely are deserving, but it needs to be a different color jacket. My jacket gotta be a different color," Sanders said.

NFL players who make the Hall of Fame receive a bust and a gold jacket. Sanders, who played from 1985 to 2005 with the Dallas Cowboys, Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins, suggested there needed to be a separate wing for players who went above and beyond in the game.

"It needs to be a starting 11, need to be an upper room, my head don’t belong with some of these other heads that’s in the Hall of Fame. Put my head where my head supposed to be. My head not supposed to be down here. I’m sorry, I’m just being honest," Sanders added.

"I’m just saying what y’all are thinking and a lot of y’all Hall of Famers are thinking the same thing. This thing is becoming a free-for-all now. If you play good, no it ain’t good. It’s people who changed the game. That’s what the Hall of Fame is, a game-changer. Not ‘I played good, I had a good little run, I gave you three or four good years.’ No, dog."

Sanders retired as an eight-time Pro Bowler and six-time First-Team All-Pro. He was the 1994 Defensive Player of the Year and was placed on the All-1990s Hall of Fame team as a cornerback and punt returner.