©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

MLB

Dave Roberts details how Shohei Ohtani, other Dodgers players handle MLB All-Star Game festivities

Roberts is in the midst of his 10th season as the Los Angeles Dodgers manager

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to reporters ahead of the MLB Home Run Derby on the eve of the MLB All-Star Game.

ATLANTA – Dave Roberts knows a thing or two about managing superstar MLB players. 

Last October, Roberts guided the Dodgers to the World Series title for the second time in his managerial career.

He has also been tapped as the manager for Tuesday's MLB All-Star game. Managing the National League All-Stars is something Roberts is familiar with. He's done the job three times before — in 2018, 2019, and 2021. 

Entering his fourth time as the manager at the Midsummer Classic, Roberts admitted he no longer views the responsibilities that come with the job as a "challenge."

Truist Park with All-Star Game on-field signage

A general view of Truist Park with All-Star Game on-field signage during the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile and powered by the MLB-MLBPA Youth Development Foundation on Friday, July 11, 2025 in Atlanta. (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

"Now that there's no extra innings, there's no challenge for me," Roberts told Fox News Digital. "It's easy, my coaches are managing the pitching … I'm enjoying the conversations … hanging out with the players, the coaches. It's great because we're hanging out with the game's best, everyone's kinda of having a good time. They're not as edgy as they [would be] for a game that matters. So we can all put that aside, appreciate that we accomplished something to get here."

The Dodgers front office was far from complacent this past offseason. The team added to its star-studded roster with a series of blockbuster moves, which included bringing Japanese pitching phenom Roki Sasaki to Los Angeles. The team also signed two-time Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell. Star pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who previously declared he would be a "Dodger for life," agreed to a new short-term deal with the team.

Kershaw, along with his teammates Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Will Smith and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, make up the five Dodgers who were selected as 2025 All-Stars.

Shohei Ohtani talks to the media

Shohei Ohtani, #17 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, talks to the media during the 2025 National League Media Availability at Coca-Cola Roxy on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Roberts added that all the Dodgers players in Atlanta for this week’s All-Star festivities are "having a blast."

"Freddie gets to sleep in his own bed," Roberts said of Freeman during batting practice ahead of Monday's home run derby. 

Freeman left Atlanta after the Braves' 2021 World Series title. He went on to earn 2024 World Series MVP honors with the Dodgers. "Getting the welcome from the Braves faithful is going to be a lot of fun for Freddie."

Dodgers Manager Dave Roberts

Manager Dave Roberts of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the media during All-Star Workout Day at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta. (LA-Dodgers-Dave-Roberts.jpg)

"This respite, this break is certainly going to be beneficial," Roberts added. "But I do think that it’s going to be good for all the guys. I think Shohei (Ohtani) he could probably do without this, without all the attention. But, the game needs Shohei and he's just such a great advocate for the game. Yammothao is going to be here… not pitch which is going to be great. Will Smith will take a couple of at bats… being the starter for him, I think he's certainly earned it."

Roberts has spent the past decade managing the Dodgers. L.A. entered the All-Star break in first place in the NL West division.

The 2025 All-Star Game begins at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.