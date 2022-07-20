Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Dodgers
Published

Dodgers’ Freddie Freeman says return to Atlanta gave him ‘closure’

Freeman played in his sixth All-Star Game on Tuesday

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
It’s been an emotional few months for Los Angeles Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman. 

After spending the first 12 years of his professional career in an Atlanta Braves uniform and bringing the city of Atlanta its first World Series title since 1995, Freeman signed with the Dodgers for six years and $162 million. 

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers cheers during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers cheers during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Dodger Stadium on Monday, July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  (Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

In his return to Atlanta — a three-game series in late June — an emotional Freeman didn't want to talk about what could have been. 

"The regret question is a whole different side of the story I’m not here to talk about," Freeman said in Atlanta. "If I got into that, we’d be here a long time, and my emotion might change."

It made some around the game question Freeman’s commitment to his current team as it appeared he had yet to move on from his time with the Braves. 

National League All-Star Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after grounding out against the American League All-Stars during the third inning of an MLB All-Star baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. 

National League All-Star Freddie Freeman of the Los Angeles Dodgers walks off the field after grounding out against the American League All-Stars during the third inning of an MLB All-Star baseball game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.  (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

But on Monday, Freeman told reporters that his return to Atlanta gave him ‘closure’ and that he was happy to be a Dodger. 

"I’m so happy to be here, because, man, these guys helped me so much," he said of his Dodgers teammates, according to the LA Times. "It’s emotional because I’ve gone through a lot… and these guys in this clubhouse, man, they’ve surrounded me, the fan base has surrounded me, it’s been just a special start to, I think, a wonderful Dodger career."

"I got the closure in Atlanta," he continued. "It was like a two-ton boulder off the shoulders. I sent the guys a message, talked to them all, thanked them for sticking with me and helping me get through the closure. Once I got that closure, things have taken off."

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the American League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. 

Freddie Freeman #5 of the Los Angeles Dodgers bats against the American League during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.  (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Freeman was a last-minute addition to the NL roster for the 2022 All-Star Game in front of his hometown fans in Los Angeles after New York Mets outfielder Starling Marte withdrew due to injury. 

In Freeman’s first season in Los Angeles, the six-time All-Star is hitting .321 with 13 home runs and 59 RBI’s as the Dodgers begin the second half of the regular season 10 games up in the NL West.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.