Davante Adams wants Antonio Pierce to remain Raiders head coach: 'That's my vote'

The Las Vegas Raiders will be conducting a head coaching search heading into the offseason.

And one Raiders star wants interim coach Antonio Pierce to keep the job.

Davante Adams spoke to the media Wednesday, backing Pierce and adding that others in the locker room support him.

"It’s obviously who I wanted, that’s my vote, and I’ve been vocal about that," Adams said. "That’s basically how the whole locker room feels, and with good reason. He’s come in and done a great job. It’s continued to win us over.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"It’s not just the comfortable thing. I think having AP here will be good for this organization. He kind of embodies what it means to be a Raider. That mentality, that swag, and all the things he endorses is all the things he believes in. Definitely rooting for him."

Since Josh McDaniels was let go as head coach of the Raiders, Pierce has turned heads with how the team has rallied around his high-energy coaching style.

FROM OUTKICK: JOE FLACCO STATES THE OBVIOUS: HE’S OLD ENOUGH TO BE THE FATHER OF SEVERAL BROWNS TEAMMATES

The Raiders aren't going to the playoffs, but Pierce has a 4-4 record as head coach heading into the team's final game against the Denver Broncos.

Pierce, a former standout linebacker for the Washington Redskins and New York Giants, has said he’s a player’s coach, which has paid dividends for a team looking for a different leader than McDaniels.

"He has a realistic approach and mindset of how the game is supposed to be played and what he expects from his players, and it’s easy to get behind that," Adams explained.

Pierce already has a rapport with the players, and someone like Adams backing him should go a long way for owner Mark Davis and the Raiders’ front office.

"I can put up a fancy presentation, I’ve seen that before," Pierce told USA Today last week, while adding that his "résumé is on the grass." "I can put up stats, I can put up my résumé, but the best thing that happened for me was an opportunity. … The worst day I was going to be as a head coach was my first day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Hopefully, Mark Davis sees improvement and growth within our team. He sees the style and play that he wants from the Raiders. He sees a fan base that’s behind us. He sees a building that loves coming to work and loves being here. And, at the end of the day, we’ve got to win."