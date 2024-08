Weather and the MLB trade deadline led veteran catcher Danny Jansen to one of the most bizarre pieces of league history on Monday afternoon at Fenway Park in Boston.

Jansen became the first player to ever play for both teams in the same game as the Toronto Blue Jays and Boston Red Sox resumed their rain-delayed game from June 26.

In fact, Jansen played for both teams in the same inning when he took the field for the Red Sox as the game resumed.

See, Jansen was originally with the Blue Jays to begin the season, and he was hitting seventh in the batting order when his now-former Toronto squad began to play against their AL East rival.

Jansen was at the plate in the top of the second inning when tarps came out. The rain never let up at Fenway Park, and the game was eventually postponed.

Considering these division foes would see each other down the road, the game was scheduled to resume on Monday. However, Jansen was traded to the Red Sox from the Blue Jays on July 27.

So, it was Daulton Varsho pinch hitting for him when play picked back up, and they both acknowledged one another before locking in for the first pitch 65 days later.

Varsho started his at-bat against Red Sox pitcher Nick Pivetta with a 0-1 count due to Jansen’s foul ball off Kutter Crawford during that at-bat before tarps came out on the field. Varsho would strike out two pitches later.

Meanwhile, Jansen was in the game for Emmanuel Valdez, who was playing second base for the Red Sox on June 26. He went on to lineout to first base to end the inning as things began to look normal again.

According to The Associated Press, MLB had an authenticator on hand in Boston to mark Jansen’s equipment. The Baseball Hall of Fame also requested that the scorecard from official scorer Bob Ellis be sent their way.

"Any time you can be a part of this great game’s history, it’s pretty unique," Jansen said.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora also made sure Jansen was playing the remainder of this game instead of the night game, as he wanted his player to make history. Connor Wong, who remains the top catcher for Boston despite Jansen’s arrival before the deadline, will start behind the dish on Monday night.

