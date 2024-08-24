Expand / Collapse search
MLB

Danny Jansen will make MLB history when he appears for two different teams in the same game

The Red Sox acquired Jansen at the trade deadline from the Blue Jays

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Danny Jansen will make MLB history Monday.

The 29-year-old catcher will become the first player to play for two teams in the same game. 

The Toronto Blue Jays were playing the Boston Red Sox June 26. It was the second inning, and Jansen, then with the Blue Jays, fouled a pitch off Red Sox starting pitcher Kutter Crawford to fall behind in the count, 0-1.

Danny Jansen looks on

Danny Jansen of the Boston Red Sox reacts in the dugout ahead of his Red Sox debut against the New York Yankees July 28, 2024, at Fenway Park in Boston.  (Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images)

After that pitch, the umpire called for the tarp because of the weather, and the game was suspended. 

The game will resume Monday, and instead of resuming his at-bat with the Blue Jays, Jansen will be behind the plate for the Red Sox

The Red Sox acquired Jansen in a trade July 27 in exchange for three minor leaguers. The starting catcher from that June 26 game, Reese McGuire, was optioned to the minor leagues after the Sox acquired Jansen. 

Danny Jansen reacts

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Danny Jansen reacts during a game against the Texas Rangers July 26, 2024, at Rogers Centre in Toronto.  (Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In the scorebook, Jansen will appear as having had an at-bat as a Blue Jay and as a member of the Sox. 

"I don’t know if it’s set in for me. It’s definitely a cool thing. Definitely grateful," Jansen said. "Honestly, when I heard about it, I didn’t think I would be the first. The game has been around for so long. It’s one of those oddities that happen in this sport. It’s extremely rare and cool."

Danny Jansen celebrates

Danny Jansen of the Boston Red Sox celebrates his home run in the fourth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium Aug. 7, 2024, in Kansas City, Mo.  (Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

Red Sox manager Alex Cora announced Friday that Jansen would be catching.

"He’s catching. Let’s make history," Cora said.

Since joining the Red Sox, Jansen is batting .257 with two home runs in 13 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.