Dan Reeves, former NFL head coach and running back, dead at 77

Dan Reeves, the longtime NFL head coach and former player, died Saturday, his family said in a statement, He was 77.

Reeves’ family released a statement saying he died from complications from a "long illness."

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined," the statement read.

The Georgia native had been in the NFL in some capacity from 1965 to 2003.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Reeves before the 1965 season. He would play running back for them until 1972. He was a part of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl VI team. He ran for 1,990 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Reeves later became an assistant with the Cowboys after he retired from playing. He was on the staff in 1972 then from 1974 to 1980. He got his first head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos. He spent 12 years with the Broncos and won 110 games. But after drama surrounding Reeves and John Elway, he would leave the organization following the 1992 season.

He would coach the New York Giants from 1993 to 1996. He was 49-59-1 with the G-Men. He then coached the Atlanta Falcons from 1997 to 2003. The Falcons would make a Super Bowl appearance under Reeves.

He finished his coaching career with 201 wins and is one of only seven who have 200 or more wins. He was also a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.