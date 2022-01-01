Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published

Dan Reeves, former NFL head coach and running back, dead at 77

Reeves was a running back for the Cowboys and the head coach of three teams

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dan Reeves, the longtime NFL head coach and former player, died Saturday, his family said in a statement, He was 77.

Reeves’ family released a statement saying he died from complications from a "long illness."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Head coach Dan Reeves of the Denver Broncos talks with his quarterback John Elway circa 1988 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Reeves was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 1981-92. 

Head coach Dan Reeves of the Denver Broncos talks with his quarterback John Elway circa 1988 at Mile High Stadium in Denver, Colorado. Reeves was the head coach of the Denver Broncos from 1981-92.  (Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

"Legendary NFL player and coach Dan Reeves passed away early this morning, peacefully and surrounded by his loving family at his home in Atlanta, GA. He passed away at age 77 due to complications from a long illness. His legacy will continue through his many friends, players and fans as well as the rest of the NFL community. Arrangements are still to be determined," the statement read.

The Georgia native had been in the NFL in some capacity from 1965 to 2003.

The Dallas Cowboys signed Reeves before the 1965 season. He would play running back for them until 1972. He was a part of the Cowboys’ Super Bowl VI team. He ran for 1,990 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Former NFL Coach Dan Reeves takes in the game of the Atlanta Dream against the Seattle Storm in Game Three of the 2010 WNBA Finals on Sept. 16, 2010 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former NFL Coach Dan Reeves takes in the game of the Atlanta Dream against the Seattle Storm in Game Three of the 2010 WNBA Finals on Sept. 16, 2010 at Philips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

NFL LEGEND JOHN MADDEN DEAD AT 85

Reeves later became an assistant with the Cowboys after he retired from playing. He was on the staff in 1972 then from 1974 to 1980. He got his first head coaching stint with the Denver Broncos. He spent 12 years with the Broncos and won 110 games. But after drama surrounding Reeves and John Elway, he would leave the organization following the 1992 season.

He would coach the New York Giants from 1993 to 1996. He was 49-59-1 with the G-Men. He then coached the Atlanta Falcons from 1997 to 2003. The Falcons would make a Super Bowl appearance under Reeves.

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves watches as the final minutes of Super Bowl XXXIII tick away and the Denver Broncos beat his team at Pro Player Stadium. 

Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Reeves watches as the final minutes of Super Bowl XXXIII tick away and the Denver Broncos beat his team at Pro Player Stadium.  (Craig F. Walker/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He finished his coaching career with 201 wins and is one of only seven who have 200 or more wins. He was also a two-time NFL Coach of the Year.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com