Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NFL
Published
Last Update 5 mins ago

NFL legend John Madden dead at 85

The NFL announced Madden's unexpected death on Tuesday

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
John Madden Previews Super Bowl Video

John Madden Previews Super Bowl

Sports legend predicts high-scoring game between Colts, Saints

NFL legend John Madden died Tuesday at the age of 85, the league announced in a statement. 

"On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. 

"Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. He was an incredible sound board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today." 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.