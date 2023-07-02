Damian Priest, Iyo Sky win Money in the Bank ladder matches

Damian Priest and Iyo Sky earned the Money in the Bank briefcases Saturday night in London and a shot at a WWE championship any place, any time.

The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match kicked off the premium live event. Priest needed to outlast Logan Paul, LA Knight, Ricochet, Santos Escobar, Butch and Shinsuke Nakamura and climb the ladder to grab the briefcase.

Priest got the advantage toward the end of the match but had to wreck a few guys to get in the clear to climb the ladder.

It appeared LA Knight was going to be the one to climb the ladder. Knight had just pushed Ricochet and Paul off of their ladder, which turned into an incredible spot for both competitors and left the YouTube superstar with a nasty gash on his back. He was then met by Butch, who tossed Knight off the ladder. Priest came in to meet Butch at the top of the ladder. Priest threw Butch off the ladder.

LA Knight grabbed Priest by the leg and clotheslined Priest. LA Knight delivered his finishing move to Escobar and tossed Nakamura out of the ring. Knight appeared to have the briefcase in his sights. He was just about to unclip it when Priest got back in the ring and hit a modified Broken Arrow on Knight from the top of the ladder. Priest climbed the ladder and grabbed the briefcase for the win.

Later, Priest hung around for his stablemate Finn Balor’s World Heavyweight Championship match against Seth Rollins and distracted Balor just enough for Rollins to get the advantage.

On the women’s side, Sky had to overcome her own tag-team partner Bayley turning on her.

Sky needed to fend off Bayley, Trish Stratus, Zoey Stark, Becky Lynch and Zelina Vega to earn her briefcase, and she did just that. Stark helped Stratus through the entire match, and it appeared Sky was thinking she was going to get the same support from Bayley.

Sky and Bayley both were in the clear to go up and get the briefcase early in the match, but the two couldn’t decide who should be the one to climb the ladder. At that time, Lynch decided for the both of them and knocked them both off.

Sky then had one of the biggest moments of the event. She climbed the ladder, but it was not positioned underneath the briefcase. As her competitors gathered down below, Sky performed a moonsault and wiped out the other women.

Further into the match, Stark managed to pull out some handcuffs. Stark tried to handcuff Lynch to the ring. She managed to get one handcuff on, but Lynch pulled away before the other one was latched onto the ring post.

As Lynch took care of Stratus on the outside, Vega was trying to sneak up and grab the briefcase herself. Stark met her at the top. The two traded punches when Vega was able to position herself for a sunset flip and slammed Stark onto another ladder propped up on the ropes.

Sky saw her chance and went for the briefcase. But Bayley pushed her tag-team partner off the ladder and onto the ground. Bayley appeared upset with her decision and tried to take advantage. Lynch came up and prevented that from happening. Smartly, Sky returned to the ring and disrupted things. Sky took advantage of Lynch’s cuffed hand and locked Bayley’s hand into the other handcuff.

Lynch and Bayley were handcuffed in between the ladder. Sky climbed over Bayley and won the Money in the Bank ladder match.

