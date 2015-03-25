Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Sports
Published
Last Update September 11, 2015

Crabbe, Cobbs help California rally from 15 down to beat Southern California 76-68

By | Associated Press
  • 598be418-USC California Basketball
    Image 1 of 2

    Southern California's Jio Fontan (1) drives the ball against California's Brandon Smith during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (The Associated Press)

  • 83703e7b-USC California Basketball
    Image 2 of 2

    California's Tyrone Wallace (3) and Southern California's Byron Wesley reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013, in Berkeley, Calif. (AP Photo/Ben Margot) (The Associated Press)

BERKELEY, Calif. – Allen Crabbe had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Cobbs added 22 points and California came back from 15 points down in the second half to beat Southern California 76-68 on Sunday night.

Crabbe, the Pac-12's leading scorer, got into a heated exchange with Cal coach Mike Montgomery early in the second half but regained his composure and rallied the Golden Bears (16-9, 8-5) to their third straight win. Crabbe scored 10 points over the final 4½ minutes and helped Cal close the game on a 25-7 run.

J.T. Terrell scored 17 points and Byron Wesley scored 16 for the Trojans (12-14, 7-6). Southern Cal made just two baskets over the final 6 minutes.