Crabbe, Cobbs help California rally from 15 down to beat Southern California 76-68

Allen Crabbe had 23 points and 10 rebounds, Justin Cobbs added 22 points and California came back from 15 points down in the second half to beat Southern California 76-68 on Sunday night.

Crabbe, the Pac-12's leading scorer, got into a heated exchange with Cal coach Mike Montgomery early in the second half but regained his composure and rallied the Golden Bears (16-9, 8-5) to their third straight win. Crabbe scored 10 points over the final 4½ minutes and helped Cal close the game on a 25-7 run.

J.T. Terrell scored 17 points and Byron Wesley scored 16 for the Trojans (12-14, 7-6). Southern Cal made just two baskets over the final 6 minutes.