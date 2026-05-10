Warriors' Draymond Green clears the air amid public feud with NBA great Charles Barkley

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Earlier this week, Draymond Green made headlines by criticizing the twilight of Charles Barkley’s Hall of Fame career.

Appearing in studio during Wednesday's edition of "Inside the NBA," Green pointed to Barkley’s four-year stint with the Houston Rockets.

"I think the goal is just to not look like you in the Houston Rockets uniform," a follow-up to Barkley’s suggestion that the Golden State Warriors — Green’s team — are well past their championship window. Days later, as controversy mounted, Green clarified his remarks about Barkley.

"The reason that I would even say that is what Chuck makes fun about in his career is actually the last 2 years in Houston," Green said during the latest edition of "The Draymond Green Show."

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Green added: "Everybody tried to make it like this whole ‘Ahh man Draymond think he better than Chuck’… the disrespect ain’t the intent so if that’s the way it’s viewed as public disrespect, I can gladly public apologize, disrespect wasn’t my intent."

Barkley suggested Green would have to leave the only franchise he’s ever played for to have a chance at a fifth championship, given the age of Golden State’s core.

"It’s over for the Warriors," Barkley said on May 6. "No disrespect. It is for every old team. You have your run, you get old … it just passed you by. Y’all had one of the greatest runs ever."

Barkley waited a couple of days to address Green’s comments, telling the "Bickley and Marotta" radio show on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, "Draymond is a good player. We’re not on the same level … I can hear, but I don’t have to respond every time somebody says something about me."

During a series of media interviews, Barkley continued to brush off Green’s remarks, saying he wasn’t offended by the criticism.

"He took a shot at me but I don’t get offended because ― I’ve said things about guys, they took personal shots at me," Barkley told the "The Dan Patrick Show," adding, "You know, it’s so funny, last time you had me on the show, I told you I regretted those Rocket years, especially the last two where I sucked as a player. But I wasn’t turning down no free money, I had two years left on my contract."

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Barkley joined the Rockets in the 1996-97 season after the Phoenix Suns traded him to Houston. He retired from the NBA at age 36. Green turned 36 in March, while his longtime teammate and two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry turned 38 just under months ago.

Barkley's 16-year NBA career ended in 2000 with career averages of 22.1 points and 11.7 rebounds.

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