UFC great Jim Miller picks up victory in first fight since son's cancer battle, makes heartwarming reveal

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UFC great Jim Miller had an emotional return to the Octagon on Saturday night where he was able to pick up a victory via submission over Jared Gordon.

Miller’s son Wyatt was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the soft tissue, known as rhabdomyosarcoma, last year, according to the New York Post. He hadn’t fought in the UFC in over a year as he stood by his 14-year-old son’s side for the fight. Wyatt recovered and Miller paid tribute to him after the victory.

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"My son went through some really difficult times in the last couple of months," he said at UFC 328, which took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. "He ended up kicking the s--- out of cancer, and he’s all good today.

"We are cancer free. And one of the things I told him when he was dealing with it when he first got diagnosed is Millers have been called a lot of names over the years, but fragile has never been one of them."

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Miller won the bout in front of home-state fans. Miller was born in Sparta, seated on the edge of Lake Mohawk and about 40 miles from where UFC 328 occurred.

The lightweight bout ended in the first round as Miller put Gordon in a guillotine choke. Gordon went for a takedown after Miller tried to kick him. However, Gordon kept his head down and it allowed Miller to wrap his arms around his opponent to choke him out.

Miller has 28 wins in the UFC – the most of any competitor in the company’s history.

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Gordon now has consecutive losses for the first time since he lost to Carlos Diego Ferreira at UFC Fight Night in February 2018 and lost to Joaquim Silva at UFC on FOX in December 2018.