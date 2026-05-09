‘Kylian Mbappe Out’: Petition Reaches Almost 70 Million Signatures Amid Real Madrid Crisis

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Kylian Mbappe's dream move to Real Madrid is rapidly turning into a nightmare as the Frenchman struggles to find his feet in the Spanish capital.

Despite arriving as the final piece of the Galactico puzzle, his presence has coincided with a dip in form for Alvaro Arbeloa's side, leading to unprecedented backlash from the global football community.

Frustration boils over at the Bernabeu

The honeymoon period for Mbappe at Real Madrid has officially ended, replaced by a sense of urgency and frustration that few could have predicted when he was unveiled in front of a packed Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

As Los Blancos struggle to keep pace in La Liga and show vulnerability in the Champions League, the finger of blame is increasingly being pointed at the former Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Tactical imbalances have plagued Arbeloa since Mbappe's arrival, with the spanish coach struggling to fit both the Frenchman and Vinicius Junior into a cohesive front line.

This shift has affected more than the team's defensive stability, having also led to a perceived lack of chemistry in the final third that has left fans demanding immediate structural changes to save their season.

A digital protest of historic proportions

The depth of this dissatisfaction has manifested in a staggering digital protest, with an

While the authenticity of every signature on such platforms can be difficult to verify, the sheer scale of the movement highlights a massive PR crisis for the player and a growing divide within the Madridista fan base.

The "Mbappe Out" movement has gained significant traction on social media, fuelled by viral clips of the striker's perceived lack of defensive work rate and missed clear-cut chances in high-stakes matches.

What lies ahead for the Frenchman?

Despite the noise and the tens of millions of digital signatures, Real Madrid’s hierarchy remains officially committed to making the Mbappe era a success. Florentino Perez spent years chasing the 25-year-old, and a departure so soon after his arrival remains highly improbable from a financial and political standpoint. However, the player himself is now under more pressure than ever to perform and silence his detractors on the pitch.

With crucial fixtures on the horizon, Mbappe must adapt his game to the rigors of Spanish football and show the sacrificial side of his play that fans are currently demanding.

El Clasico looms for Los Blancos

Despite the off-field drama and the millions of fans calling for his exit, Mbappe is expected to lead the line in the upcoming El Clasico. Madrid are desperate to delay the Catalan side's title celebrations, and having their star forward available is a significant, if controversial, boost. Medical tests have indicated he should be fit to face Barcelona despite his recent fitness concerns.

The match serves as a high-stakes crossroads for the club. A victory could provide a temporary reprieve from the "Kylian Mbappe out" movement as tensions rise at the capital club.