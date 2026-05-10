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Seattle Storm

WNBA guard chips her tooth in painful scene while diving for loose ball

Jade Melbourne's face hit the court after Veronica Burton landed on top of her during a loose ball scramble

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WNBA guard Jade Melbourne was caught up in a painful experience during her game on Friday night during a game between the Seattle Storm and Golden State Valkyries.

Valkyries guard Veronica Burton tried to dribble off the screen and around Melbourne. The Storm defender then dove for the loose ball. Burton landed on top of her. Melbourne’s face hit the court and she chipped her tooth in the process.

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Seattle Storm guard Jade Melbourne looking on after chipping a tooth during a basketball game

Seattle Storm guard Jade Melbourne looks on after chipping a tooth in half during a WNBA game against the Golden State Valkyries in Seattle on May 8, 2026. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Melbourne’s Storm teammates checked on her to make sure she was OK. She walked to the bench smiling but handed her coaches part of her tooth.

Melbourne was called for a foul on the play. Golden State was leading 43-39 at that point and hung on for the 91-80 victory.

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Seattle Storm guard Jade Melbourne holding out half of her knocked-out tooth during a basketball game

Seattle Storm guard Jade Melbourne holds out half of her tooth that was knocked out during a collision with Golden State Valkyries guard Veronica Burton in Seattle on May 8, 2026. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Burton finished with 16 points on 5-of-13 shooting. Janelle Salaun added a team-high 20 points off the bench. Kaitlyn Chen posted 14 points off the bench as well.

Seattle’s scoring was led by Dominique Malonga, who had 21. Zia Cooke added 15 points.

Melbourne finished with 13 points. She’s in her fourth full season in the WNBA. Seattle initially drafted her in the third round of the 2022 draft out of Australia. She didn’t play in 2022 and made her first appearance for the Storm in 2023.

Seattle Storm guard Jade Melbourne handing a piece of her tooth to a staff member during a basketball game

Seattle Storm guard Jade Melbourne hands a piece of her tooth to a staff member after it chipped during a collision against the Golden State Valkyries in Seattle on May 8, 2026. (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

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She played the last two seasons for the Washington Mystics before joining the Storm again before 2026. Last season, she averaged 5.9 points per game in 43 appearances.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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