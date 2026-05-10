Yankees' Cam Schlittler accomplishes feat unseen for more than 100 years

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New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler is off to a hot start to the 2026 season.

He allowed two hits over six innings, striking out six and held the Milwaukee Brewers scoreless during his outing. However, the Yankees fell to the Brewers, 4-3, in 10 innings.

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Still, Schlittler reached a feat not seen in more than 100 years.

He reached at least 50 strikeouts on the year with fewer than 10 walks issued, no more than one home run allowed and an ERA less than 1.50 in his first nine starts of the year. He’s the first pitcher to hit those benchmarks since Walter Johnson did it in 1913, according to Opta Stats.

Schlittler has 59 strikeouts, nine walks, one home run given up and an ERA of 1.35.

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"He’s a stud," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said, via MLB.com. "He’s just a great competitor, and obviously a great pitcher. ... He settled in and obviously pitched awesome."

Schlittler also stayed in the game after getting drilled by a 108.5 mph liner in the first inning.

The Brewers were down 2-0 when Schlittler exited the game. Milwaukee’s Jake Bauers cut the lead in half with home run off Brent Headrick. Camilo Doval allowed the tying run and Fernando Cruz allowed the final two runs.

Brewers catcher William Contreras was 2-for-4 with two RBI in the win. His sacrifice fly in the 10th inning scored Luis Rengifo.

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Milwaukee improved to 21-16 and New York fell to 26-14.