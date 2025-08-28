Cowboys trade All-Pro Micah Parsons to Packers in stunning blockbuster deal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Dallas Cowboys did the unthinkable on Thursday, trading All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers.

Parsons confirmed the move on X with a statement that alluded to the strained contract negotiations with the Cowboys and team owner and CEO Jerry Jones.

"I never wanted this chapter to end, but not everything was in my control," Parsons wrote. "My heart has always been here, and it still is. Through it all, I never made any demands. I never asked for anything more than fairness. I only asked that the person I trust to negotiate my contract be part of the process."

Parsons requested a trade earlier this month, saying he "no longer" wanted to be in Dallas, largely because of Jones.

"I no longer want to held to close door negotiations without my agent present. I no longer want shots taken at me for getting injured while laying it on the line for the organization, our fans and my teammates. I no longer want narratives created and spread to the media about me. I had purposely stayed quiet in hopes of getting something done," he said at the time.

Jones previously claimed that he offered Parsons the highest contract by a non-QB in NFL history.

Parsons was entering the final year of his rookie deal. He’s recorded 256 tackles, 63 tackles for a loss and 52½ sacks in 63 career games. He’s been one of the best edge rushers in the NFL since he entered the league in 2021.

After his trade to Green Bay, he reportedly agreed to a four-year deal worth over $188 million, with $136 million guaranteed. It's the most money ever given to a non-quarterback.

In exchange for the perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, the Cowboys received two first-round picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark.

In his letter, Parsons thanks Cowboys fans for their support, saying he lived out a dream despite growing up in Philadelphia Eagles country.

"From the moment I arrived in Dallas, you embraced me and my family as your own. You made a kid from the east coast feel right at home in Texas. Every time I pulled up to work, every time I stepped onto that field, I felt the weight and pride of representing you. You didn’t just give me a jersey, you gave me a place to belong," Parsons wrote.

"North Texas will continue to be my home in the offseason. I'll still be here, giving back to the community that gave me so much. And no matter where the next chapter takes me, the bond we've built will never break. Thank you, Cowboys Nation, for every cheer, every moment, and every ounce of love you showed me. Wearing the star has been the honor of my life."

