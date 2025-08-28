Travis Hunter announces he's a father just days before season begins

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Travis Hunter is going to run double-duty on the football field as a wide receiver and cornerback, but he now has another important job on his resume.

The Jacksonville Jaguars rookie announced in a YouTube video that he and his wife, Leanna De La Fuente, are now parents to a baby boy.

In a video titled "Dear Son…," Hunter and his wife shared their reactions to finding out she was pregnant.

The montage included sonograms and other home footage, including a video taken by Hunter's wife explaining she had a dream on Feb. 28 that she would have a baby boy "with lots of curly hair."

Hunter and his wife told the baby that Hunter got drafted to the Jaguars, with Hunter telling the baby that he, too, would get drafted by the Jaguars.

The montage then featured progressive baby bumps and one more hospital visit before turning to black. A doctor is then heard telling Hunter's wife to give it "everything you got" before the baby cries, and people give their reactions.

It is not known when that video was taken, nor is the date of birth or name known.

The couple got engaged in February 2024 before getting married this past May, just weeks after Hunter was drafted. They met at Collins High School in Georgia.

Hunter was the second pick by the Jaguars, who traded up from the No. 5 slot in order to get him from the Cleveland Browns.

Jacksonville kicks off its season on Sept. 7 against the Carolina Panthers.

