Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys' Damontae Kazee name drops Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott during DWI arrest

Kazee added that he had 'three shots' while dining with the Cowboys quarterback and starting running back

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Dallas Cowboys safety Damontae Kazee was arrested for a DWI in a Dallas suburb last month, and in a video obtained by TMZ Sports, he was recorded telling the police officer that he was out to dinner with superstars Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Kazee added that he had "three shots" while dining with the Cowboys quarterback and starting running back.

"Today we was just going out to eat because it’s rookie night," he said. The 28-year-old added that they were "just having fun."

Kazee was pulled over in the Dallas area on Oct. 19 around 3 a.m. local time. He had a number of traffic violations, including failure to use his turn signal while changing lanes, police said.

Strong safety Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys intercepts the ball on a first and goal play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California.

Strong safety Damontae Kazee #18 of the Dallas Cowboys intercepts the ball on a first and goal play in the third quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Harry How/Getty Images)

After police put Kazee through field sobriety tests, he was arrested and booked on a misdemeanor DWI charge. TMZ Sports published His mugshots and he was wearing an orange inmate shirt.

Days after his arrest, Kazee spoke to reporters about the situation.

"I apologized to my family, my teammates, my coaches, and to the owner, who gave me a job," he said at the time. "I didn’t hit nobody, I didn’t hurt myself. Just thankful I’m here now."

Officials attempt to separate New York Giants' Kadarius Toney (89) and Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee, right, after Toney threw a punch at Kazee in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.

Officials attempt to separate New York Giants' Kadarius Toney (89) and Dallas Cowboys' Damontae Kazee, right, after Toney threw a punch at Kazee in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

A fifth-round draft pick by the Falcons in the 2017 NFL Draft, Kazee played four seasons in Atlanta before signing with the Cowboys back in March. He finished with 199 tackles, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles. So far this season, he started nine games and has 27 tackles with one interception.

