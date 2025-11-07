Cowboys' Dak Prescott shares emotional message after losing teammate Marshawn Kneeland

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988 or 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Marshawn Kneeland, who appeared in 18 games with the Dallas Cowboys since his 2024 NFL rookie season, died at the age of 24 Thursday, the team announced.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning," the team said in a statement. "Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

Tributes from across the sports world began pouring in Thursday. After a dedication ceremony at his former high school, Dak Prescott said losing Kneeland left him with a heavy heart.

"I hurt. Heavy, heavy heart today," Prescott told CBS News Texas. "I hurt for Marshawn, I hurt for his family, I hurt for his girlfriend, and I hurt for every single one of my teammates. This is a pain you don’t wish upon anybody."

Cowboys defensive lineman Solomon Thomas also shared a message in honor of his late teammate.

"Brother Marshawn, I love you. I wish you knew it was going to be okay. I wish you knew the pain wouldn’t last and how loved you are. I wish you knew how bad we wanted you to stay," Thomas posted on Instagram Friday. "My heart breaks for you and your loved ones. We will lift your spirit up everyday."

Thomas co-founded The Defensive Line, an organization that seeks to raise awareness about suicide prevention.

Frisco police said the defensive lineman died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Authorities responded after a driver reportedly evaded police during a chase. Responding officers found a vehicle crashed near the southbound lanes of a local parkway. Kneeland fled on foot, police reported.

Earlier in the day, officers reportedly arrived at Kneeland's home for a welfare check. A police spokesperson told NFL Network the vehicle chase was underway by the time officers made it to Kneeland's apartment.

The investigation remains ongoing.

In a statement, the NFL confirmed that support has been extended to the Cowboys during this difficult time.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of the Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources," the statement said.

The Cowboys selected Kneeland in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He recorded the first sack of his professional football career in a season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys will not take the field this weekend due to a scheduled bye.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.