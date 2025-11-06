Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dead at 24

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland died early Thursday morning, just days after recording his first NFL touchdown on Monday night, the team confirmed in a statement. He was 24.

Details surrounding Kneeland’s death were not immediately known. The team said in a statement that the former second-round pick "tragically passed away," according to the NFL Network.

"It is with extreme sadness that the Dallas Cowboys share that Marshawn Kneeland tragically passed away this morning. Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization. Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family."

The NFL also released a statement, "​​We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland. Our thoughts and prayers are with his girlfriend Catalina, family, friends and his teammates. We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources."

Kneeland’s agent Jonathan Prezley paid tribute to the young NFL player in a lengthy statement, remembering him for his "spirit" and "goodness."

"I watched him fight his way from a hopeful kid at Western Michigan with a dream to being a respected professional for the Dallas Cowboys. Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice, and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit, and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words."

"My heart aches for his family, his teammates, and everyone who loved him, and I hope they feel the support of the entire football community during this unimaginable time," Prezley continued. "I ask that you please give his loved ones the privacy and compassion they need as they grieve this tremendous loss.

Kneeland was drafted 56th overall in the 2024 NFL draft out of Western Michigan. He registered 149 total tackles and 12.5 sacks across three seasons, with 2023 being his best with 57 tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

In his rookie year with the Cowboys, Kneeland appeared in 11 games and registered 14 tackles. This season, through seven games, he registered 12 tackles and one sack. He scored his first NFL touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals after recovering Sam Williams' blocked punt in the end zone.