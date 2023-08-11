Cowboys’ Dak Prescott needs to 'show he can win a big game,’ Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys enter the 2023 NFL season looking to earn a trip to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1995.

Under Prescott, the Cowboys have gone to the playoffs four times but have failed to reach the NFC championship game in all four trips.

Last season, the Cowboys defeated Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card game before falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

On Friday, Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott joined Outkick’s Dan Dakich on "Don’t @ Me." And while Abbott called Prescott a "good quarterback," he added that he needs to see Prescott win in big moments.

"I’m a big Cowboys fan, and I go to Cowboys games," Abbott told Dakich. "And there’s nothing more I want to see than the Dallas Cowboys back in the Super Bowl.

"Dak Prescott is a good quarterback as it concerns stats and things like that. He needs to be able to step up and show he can win a big game."

The Cowboys have made a change offensively this season. Mike McCarthy will call plays for the first time since 2018, when he was with the Green Bay Packers .

"I think the biggest thing for me personally is to just make sure I’m connected with our players, starting with Dak," McCarthy said. "I think the biggest thing in evolution is frankly having the discipline of being in touch with your players and how the system fits the players."

Prescott, who threw 15 interceptions last year, has vowed to cut back on the mistakes.

"I am going to lessen my interception numbers," Prescott said in July, per ESPN. "That is a guarantee."

The Cowboys open their preseason schedule Saturday against the Jacksonville Jaguars .

The Associated Press contributed to this report